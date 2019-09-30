Executive Women In Bio Selects Chapter Leaders to Amplify Community Building and Facilitate Program Expansion for Executive Members

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Women In Bio (EWIB) is pleased to announce a nation-wide rollout of EWIB programming content spearheaded by senior executives in biotech hubs throughout the country to include networking, professional development, and community building. EWIB is dedicated to empowering and elevating executive women in life sciences as part of the national non-profit organization Women In Bio (WIB).



“We are thrilled to expand our support of senior female leaders and executive Women In Bio members across the country,” said Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., M.B.A., M.Phil., co-chair for EWIB. “The planned expansion aims to strengthen the effectiveness of our members by providing customized programming, peer-to-peer networking, and alliance building at the chapter level. Our goal is to build a community of strong and supportive female leaders within the life sciences who can amplify each other’s potential as executives and board members.”

EWIB is a resource for women in executive roles and has provided exclusive networking events, webinars, and a yearly board competency program, Boardroom Ready, aimed at enabling and enhancing women’s effectiveness on boards. The newly appointed EWIB chapter chairs will establish additional customized content tailored to their region, in life science epicenters throughout North America.

“The inaugural group of EWIB chapter chairs is comprised of top leaders in the life science field who have demonstrated a passion for supporting women in senior leadership positions,” said Melanie Kleinschek, D.V.M, Ph.D., co-chair for EWIB. “We look forward to providing them with the resources needed to take programming for executive women to the next level.”

Newly appointed EWIB chapter chairs are:

Capital Region:

Pearl D’Cruz, Founder and Principal, PEARL Consulting LLC

Connecticut:

Rebecca Frey, Pharm.D., Chief Operating Officer, Cardurion Pharma

Greater Boston:

Nerissa Kreher, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Tiburio Therapeutics; and

Hilary Malone, Ph.D., Chief Regulatory Officer and Head, Global Regulatory Affairs, Sanofi

Maine:

Nancy Kravit, Ph.D., Chief Executive Scientist, Tethys Research

Metro New York:

Linda Phelan Dyson, M.P.H., Chief Communications Officer

Pittsburgh:

Deborah Burks, Vice President and Head, Strategy and Implementation, Radiology R&D, Bayer

Research Triangle Park:

Melissa Seymour, Vice President, Global Quality Control, Biogen

San Francisco Bay Area:

Lori Lyons-Williams, Chief Commercial Officer, Dermira

Southern California:

Ellen Lubman, Chief Business Officer, Impel NeuroPharma

Texas:

Denise Mayfield, Partner, Husch Blackwell

Women who are interested in participating can email EWIB@womeninbio.org to get in touch with their local chapter chair.

Women In Bio (WIB) is an organization of professionals committed to promoting careers, leadership, and entrepreneurship of women in the life sciences. Each of its 13 chapters hosts numerous events throughout the year, including networking, career development, professional education, and executive level-focused events. WIB also hosts a mentorship program which offers women the chance to mentor or be mentored, a Young Women In Bio program, which offers events and encouragement to middle-school aged girls, webinars, and the support of a large growing national organization. As a volunteer organization, WIB offers leadership opportunities at every stage of your career, and a chance to expand your network in a supportive and professional environment. For more information, visit www.womeninbio.org.

Executive Women In Bio (EWIB) is a committee comprised of senior leaders in biopharma and the life sciences operating within the membership-based, national non-profit organization, Women In Bio (WIB). EWIB champions for greater diversity and is committed to supporting female leadership through professional development programs, including Boardroom Ready. EWIB strives to be a foundational resource for women in executive roles, by fostering achievement and empowering women to be the best leaders and influencers they can be through formal education, training, and structured networking. EWIB offers a competitive, intensive board competency-building curriculum held annually at George Washington University to refine skills and to increase preparedness for the responsibilities related to serving on both public and private boards.

CONTACT:

Peggy Vorwald

EWIB Communications

pvorwald@cglife.com

858-457-2436



