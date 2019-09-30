Golden Leaf Holdings Announces California Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Popular Cannabis-Infused Chalice Farms Chews Product Line Launched into Largest Cannabis Market in the United States



Company Partners with Leading California Co-packer and Distributor

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (“GLH” or the “Company”) (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a pioneer cannabis oil solutions company and dispensary operator built around recognized brands, announced an expansion into California through the launch of its Chalice Farms Chews line, the popular cannabis-infused fruit chews that include wellness-focused and restorative ingredients. The chews will be produced by the Micro Buddery, a premier co-packer to the California cannabis industry, and will be distributed to dispensary retail locations in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas by C4 Distro & Trading starting September 2019.

The Chalice Farms Chews are an ideal product line for the health-focused, California consumer market. The Chalice Farms Chews are completely vegan, soy-free, gluten-free and contain highly potent, consistent, and flavorless THC distillate oil. Flavored with natural fruit puree, the chews also include wellness-focused ingredients including maca root, goji berry, elderberry, chamomile, passion fruit and acai berry designed to fit lifestyle intentions like sleep, balance, energy, and calm. Available in a range of doses from 5mg to 50mg to fit a wide variety of consumer and patient needs, the chews come in five flavors including Tangerine, Tropical Fruit, Kiwi Strawberry, and Acai Berry, as well as a THC-free Green Apple flavor containing hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) isolate.

“Expanding into a proven market like California allows us to reach cannabis consumers who are looking for health and wellness-focused cannabis-edible products and the Chalice Farms Chews product line is a perfect fit,” said Jeff Yapp, CEO of Golden Leaf Holdings. “The chews product line has already been well-received in mature cannabis markets like Oregon and Nevada and we’re excited to engage with the rapidly growing number of customers across the country who prefer to consume cannabis through non-smoking methods. Our goal is to set a new quality standard by combining natural ingredients and high-quality distillates to create handcrafted, delicious edibles that fit any Californian’s lifestyle.”

“As the premier co-packer to the cannabis industry, partnering with Golden Leaf Holdings to produce the Chalice Farms Chews product line made a lot of sense. We are both committed to creating the highest-quality products for consumers looking for safe, dosable, and delicious edible cannabis products”, said Larry Lorin, Manager of The Micro Buddery.

“Our high touch distribution service model ensures that the Chalice Farms Chews products will get onto shelves and fly off of them. We look forward to bringing these innovative, great fruit chews to the vibrant California marketplace,” said Eric Spitz, CEO of C4 Distro & Trading.

According to a recent report by ArcView, California’s legal cannabis market is expected to reach $3.1B in in sales in 2019. To closely engage and educate California consumers, the Chalice Farms Chews launch will also include a public engagement and social media campaign around the theme of #ChewsBetter. The campaign will focus on educating consumers on how responsible, health-focused medical and recreational cannabis use can enhance lives and ignite purpose.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit www.goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.



