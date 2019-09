Biofuels Digest Names Gevo as one of the “The Next 50 Companies to Disrupt the World”

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that Biofuels Digest has named Gevo on its NEXT 50 list “the Next 50 Companies to Disrupt the World.” The honor was specifically given for Gevo’s partnership with Renmatix and their work to pioneer additional fuel pathways by introducing innovative cellulosic feedstock such as wood, agricultural residues, or other cellulosic raw materials to cellulosic-based sugars, the basic building blocks of sustainable fuels.



Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo, will be on stage as well as attending ABLC NEXT, being held in San Francisco, California October 30-November 1. NEXT 50 includes companies focused on fuels, chemicals, foods, new crops and crop protection, animal feeds, and synthetic biology-based services.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation “low-carbon” fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo’s technology, Gevo can also serve markets for the production of chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn M. Severson

Integra Investor Relations

+1 415-226-7747

info@integra-ir.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.