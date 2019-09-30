KEMET’s New KC-LINK™ Capacitor Series Offers Industry Leading Performance for Fast Switching Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Applications

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (“KEMET” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, has announced a complete capacitance and voltage offering for the KC-LINK™ ceramic surface mount capacitors in the EIA 3640 case size. The very high ripple current capabilities make KC-LINK capacitors ideal for use with fast-switching wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors, which enables power converters to operate at higher voltages, temperatures and frequencies, and achieve higher efficiency levels and greater power density. The devices are suitable for use in DC-Link, snubber and resonant applications.



KC-LINK capacitors are available with capacitance values ranging from 4.7nF to 220nF and voltage ranges of 500V to 1700V. These devices utilize KEMET’s robust Class I C0G Base Metal Electrode (BME) dielectric technology giving them superior capacitance stability over temperature and voltage, combined with high ripple current capability. Furthermore, the capacitors exhibit extremely low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and equivalent series inductance (ESL). With an operating temperature range of -55°C to +150°C, KEMET’s KC-LINK capacitors can be mounted near fast-switching semiconductors in high density power applications.

“Designers are increasingly looking for capacitor solutions capable of withstanding high temperatures and high voltages with stable capacitance as well as high ripple current capability over these operating conditions,” said Dr. John Bultitude, Vice President and Technical Fellow at KEMET. “KC-LINK provides a solution meeting all of these requirements in a single surface mount component. These components will allow designers to increase power efficiency and density in applications such as 5G telecommunications base stations and on board electric vehicles.

KC-LINK capacitors are also ideal for resonant converters and wireless chargers in applications such as cloud computing and charging electric vehicles. These often require very low capacitance shift over operating conditions. The high mechanical robustness allows the capacitor to be mounted without the use of lead frames. This provides extremely low equivalent series inductance (ESL) increasing the operating frequency range allowing for further miniaturization. Available in both commercial and automotive (AEC-Q200) grades, this series is Pb-Free, RoHS and REACH compliant.

To further increase power density, KEMET has developed KONNEKT™ which utilizes an innovative Transient Liquid Phase Sintering (TLPS) technology to create a leadless multi-chip solution. When combined with KEMET’s KC-LINK, KONNEKT enables a low-loss, low inductance package capable of handling extremely high ripple currents in the hundreds of kilohertz.

For more information, visit www.kemet.com/KC-LINK .

About KEMET

KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors. Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of electronic component solutions demanding the highest standards of quality, delivery and service. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “KEM.” Additional information about KEMET can be found at www.kemet.com .

