Atossa Genetics Announces Preliminary Results from Phase 1 Study of Modified-Release Tablet Oral Endoxifen

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, today reported preliminary results from its Phase 1 study of its proprietary modified-release tablet form of oral Endoxifen. All objectives were successfully met:



- Safety: There were no unexpected and serious adverse events; no clinically significant adverse safety signals; and no clinically significant adverse events in participants receiving the tablet form of oral Endoxifen. No participants withdrew or were removed from the study due to skin rashes and irritation or other adverse events (side effects).

- Tolerability: The tablet form of oral Endoxifen was well tolerated by each participant throughout the study.

These results demonstrate the suitability of the tablet form of oral Endoxifen for further clinical development.

“This was an important study because the results support advancing our modified-release tablet into a Phase 2 study to reduce mammographic breast density (MBD), which we plan to begin in the fourth quarter by contracting with a CRO,” commented Dr. Steven C. Quay, Ph.D., M.D., CEO and President of Atossa. “We will continue our analysis of the Phase 1 data and plan to announce additional results in the coming weeks. We also recently completed a successful Phase 2 study of our topical form of Endoxifen in which a significant reduction of MBD was achieved among study participants who applied the stronger dose of topical Endoxifen. Our success with the topical Phase 2 study and now the successful Phase 1 study of the tablet, supports our plan to advance our proprietary tablet into a Phase 2 study to reduce MBD.”

The Phase 1 Study

The Phase 1 study was conducted in Australia. The objectives of the study were to assess safety and tolerability and to ascertain the pharmacokinetics of the tablet. The study was randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled with both single and multiple-doses (daily for 14-days) in two groups with a total of 24 healthy female volunteers. Atossa's oral Endoxifen capsule served as the comparator.

Mammographic Breast Density (MBD)

Legislation has been recently enacted in approximately 35 states requiring that women be notified if they have mammographic breast density (MBD) and those notifications typically state that women with MBD have a higher risk of developing breast cancer, and that mammography may not be as effective in detecting breast cancer because the MBD can "mask" the detection of cancers. In February 2019, Federal legislation was enacted that requires that the FDA adopt rules requiring that mammography reports include information about breast density and inform women about their breast density.

It is estimated that approximately ten million women in the Unites States have MBD, for which there is no FDA-approved treatment. Although oral tamoxifen is approved to prevent breast cancer in "high-risk" women, it is used by less than 5 percent of women with an increased risk of developing breast cancer because of the actual or perceived side effects and risks of tamoxifen. Atossa Genetics believes its Endoxifen may provide an option for women to proactively reduce the density of their breasts. Moreover, the company's Endoxifen may improve mammography accuracy and patient care by unmasking cancerous tumors that are otherwise obscured by high breast density.

Based on the number of women with MBD and the number of patients who have survived breast cancer but are not fully benefiting from taking tamoxifen, Atossa estimates that the potential markets for its proprietary formulations of Endoxifen could potentially exceed $1 billion in annual sales.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossagenetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between preliminary and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others with respect to fulvestrant, such as patent rights, potential market sizes for Atossa's drugs under development and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

