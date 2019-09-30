Emerald Organic Products Hires Ex-Quest Nutrition Executive as Head of Sales

/EIN News/ -- Holbrook, New York, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC:EMOR) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of former Quest Nutrition, LLC executive, Mike Fulton, as Director of Global Sales, effective immediately.

As former Director of Worldwide Sales at Quest Nutrition, Mr. Fulton developed wide-reaching retail and wholesale sales networks for one of the dietary supplement industry’s fastest growing companies. On August 21, 2019, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced that it would acquire Quest Nutrition, LLC for $1 billion USD in cash on expected annual revenue of $345 million.

In addition to his role as Director of Global Sales, Mr. Fulton will also be acting as a strategic advisor to the Company on sales and distribution-related matters.

“Mike brings years of high-growth sales experience in the health and wellness industry to Emerald Organic Products and its Pura Vida brand,” commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Emerald Organic Products, Inc. “This new hire is exemplary of Emerald’s commitment to growth, and its focus on bringing on top talent.”

“The CBD industry is so much more than just tinctures,” added Mike Fulton. “My extensive experience in the dietary supplements, funtional foods and CPG industries has taught me everything I need to know to accelerate Emerald’s already successful gummies-first strategy.”

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC: EMOR), through its flagship Pura Vida brand, has developed and recently commercialized a line of vitamins and supplements with certain proprietary CBD health and wellness products which will be marketed nationally and in certain foreign countries through various marketing and sales distribution channels including experienced wholesale distributors and a professional e-commerce platform www.puravidavitamins.com. These hemp-based proprietary Pura Vida Vitamins products include CBD vitamins, chewable CBD gummies, and gummy bears, vaporization CBD liquids, drinks, CBD tinctures, CBD cosmetics, and others.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and neither Pura Vida Health, LLC nor Emerald Organic Products Inc. undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

John Lee Emerald Organic Products Inc. 1-855-540-0354 jlee@puravidavitamins.com



