2-Day Conference: Preparing for FDA's New Import/Export Trauma in 2020 (Dallas, United States - October 17-18, 2019)

The FDA continues to change its import program to better manage new problems and to use new procedures to make the whole process easier.

The FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are relying more and more on computer programs to expedite the import process. When and how you use these programs can make a big difference in the net profit derived from even a single shipment.

The new Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP) is one such example. Another example is CBP's and FDA's implementation of the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) program became mandatory for importers in 2016. If you fail to correctly use new import procedures and programs, you will be operating under an expensive disadvantage.

Learning Objectives

FDA's new cost-saving import programs

Understand how U.S. Customs and FDA legal requirements intersect

Know how to manage foreign suppliers

Understand FDA's internal procedures

Learn how to mitigate and resolve import detentions

Learn how to avoid common problems

Develop practical ways to improve your import and export business

You will be able to answer the following questions with this course without saying, I don't know?

What are the FDA's import legal requirements and policy?

How do you deal with the FDA and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol procedures?

What happens when your product is detained?

What happens if a foreign manufacturer is in trouble with the FDA?

How do you inter-act with the FDA to work out problems?

Why are import and export rules different or does it even matter?

Who Should Attend?



The FDA's regulatory controls for imported and exported devices have become increasingly pervasive and stringent. Foreign manufacturers, foreign exporters and domestic initial importers face greater scrutiny and are subject to expensive consequences if they do not plan carefully.

Attendees need to understand the FDA's and the US Customs Border Patrol's regulatory criteria, inter-agency agreements and intra-agency procedures. The conference provides attendees with the opportunity to understand their work's inter-relationship with other attendees' roles.

Business Planning Executives

Regulatory Managers

In-house Legal Counsel and Contract Specialists

Venture Capitalists

Business Acquisition Executives

Owners of New or Developing Import/Export Firms

International Trade Managers

Import Brokers

Investors

Logistics Managers

Sales Managers

Agenda



09.00 AM: Session Start



Day 1 - Morning



FDA's legal requirements

Statutory authority

Regulations

Foreign manufacturers obligations

U.S. initial importers obligations

User Fees

How does FDA do its job

What is CPB and how do they do their job

Selecting foreign suppliers

Inspection history

Samples analyzed

Vendor Audit

Day 1 / Afternoon



Product Import Procedures

Entry Process (U.S. Customs/FDA)

How to Pick the right Custom House Broker

Documentation

FDA Form 2877

CPB Form 3461

Medical Device Affirmations of Compliance (AofC)

Electronic Entry Filing

FDA's PREDICT computer screening program

U.S. Customs Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) program

Product sampling / testing

Detention, block list, automatic detention

Quality standards

Country of origin

Product type

(Case Study)

Day 2 / Morning



Foreign Inspections by the FDA and EU Notified Bodies



Detention



Options for a detained shipment

Negotiating with FDA and U.S. Customs

What to say

What not to say

When to give up

Release from Detention and Government Refusal Remedies

Reducing the risk of detention

(Group study for mitigating detention risks)



Day 2 / Afternoon



FDA Warning Letters and Automatic Detention



Enforcement



U.S. Customs and FDA authority

Burden of proof

Assistant U.S. attorney

Government remedies

Special provisions



Counterfeit

Import for export

International trade shows

Investigational device

Compassionate Use

New and Special Issues for Imports and Exports in 2020



EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) program for imported products

Inspection of personal mail

Personal use exception

Trade shoes and promotional marketing

Compassionate use

