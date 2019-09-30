SOTI Named One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business Ranking

97 consecutive quarters of profitability and expanded presence in key global markets reinforce company’s industry leadership

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI Inc. , the world’s most trusted provider of mobility and IoT solutions, today announces it has been recognized on the inaugural list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies published by The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business Magazine. The prestigious program ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. SOTI earned its spot with a three-year growth of 163% from 2015 to 2018.



Headquartered in Mississauga, ON, SOTI is a private, profitable and growing company deeply committed to long-term growth and innovation in the Canadian technology sector.

“SOTI is honoured to be selected as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and will continue to chart its own path as a privately-owned, profitable and rapidly growing Canadian technology company with presence worldwide. As more organizations rely on mobility and the IoT to accelerate their business, we are dedicated to blazing new trails and representing Canada on the world stage,” said Carl Rodrigues, President and CEO, SOTI.

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies program celebrates entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. This year, 400 companies ranked in the voluntary program where companies had to complete an in-depth application in order to qualify.

“The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen,” said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO, The Globe and Mail. “Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation.”

SOTI continues to demonstrate its industry leadership with consistently strong financials, and most notably, recorded 97 consecutive quarters of profitability and 35% revenue growth in 2019. In addition, as more customers embrace the cloud in their business operations, SOTI saw impressive growth in its cloud-based mobility deployments in 2019 with an 81% increase in active cloud licenses. From a work culture perspective, SOTI celebrated its 1000th employee milestone in 2019, and continues to grow globally with expand office presence in key markets, which include: Australia, Dubai, Japan, Sweden and Ireland.

