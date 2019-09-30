Tim Fernback, President and CEO of Surge Exploration Inc. is Featured in an Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Exploration Inc. (the “Company “or “Surge”) (TSXV: SUR), (OTC QB: SURJF), (FRA: DJ5C) (the "Company "or "Surge") today announced that Mr. Tim Fernback, President and CEO of Surge Exploration Inc., is featured in a new audio interview by Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/9-27-19-smallcapvoice-interview-surge-exploration-surjf/ .

In this interview, Mr. Fernback goes over the exciting mining projects for Surge and its operational outlook for 2019 and beyond. Recently, Surge provided a report on the progress being made at its Hedgehog project located near the historic gold mining community of Barkerville in east central British Columbia in a news release dated Sept 17, 2019 . This interview goes into more detail on its various gold projects, including the Golden Triangle / Trapper Lake, Mineral Mountain and Hedgehog gold exploration properties.

Fernback stated, "With all of our properties and projects we have spent a lot of time investigating and determining where the ‘biggest bang for the buck’ is for our shareholders. For instance, look at all the activity around our Trapper Lake property in the Golden Triangle. Everyone knows the famous gold investor, Eric Sprott . Recently, Sprott has invested into two of our neighboring properties. We are very excited that he is investing millions of dollars into the area around our property and we think this is a real vote of confidence that we are in the right place at the right time. Therefore, we are excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com right now. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About Surge Exploration Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

Golden Triangle – Trapper Lake Property (Copper Gold), British Columbia

The Company owns 100% interest in the Golden Triangle – Trapper Lake Group of 23 mineral claims which are located in the prolific Golden Triangle Region of northwestern British Columbia approximately 90 km ENE from Juneau, Alaska. Surges’ staking program totals an area of approximately 325 sq. km within the regionally important geological and structural trend. A large portion of the new property is adjacent to the Thorn Project owned by Brixton Metals Corp. with the balance covering prospective open ground containing numerous B.C. Minfile showings with Cu, Ag, Au values adjoining the boundaries of the Golden Bear Mine, a 480,000 oz Au past producer.

In Brixton’s news release dated July 15, 2019 ( Brixton News Release ), they reported results from drill hole THN19-150, which was drilled to 829.06 metres depth at the Oban diatreme breccia pipe within the Camp Creek copper corridor. Brixton reported a drill hole intercept of 1.97 grams per tonne gold equivalent across 554.70 meters including 135.96M of 1.35 g/t Au, 0.31% Cu, 133.62 g/t Ag or 5.00 g/t Aueq including 6M of 3.56% Cu, 3.37 g/t Au, 257.77 g/t Ag. Structural mapping and soil-rock geochemistry at the Chivas zone and relogging of select core from the Glenfiddich zone were also conducted as part of the overall exploration program at the Thorn Project. Of note, mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

Mineral Mountain Properties (Copper Gold) British Columbia

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Omineca Group of 12 claim blocks which are located in the Omineca Mining Division of north-central British Columbia, approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances.

B.C. Minfile assessment report data indicates that most of the area covered by the Omineca Group claim blocks were at one time or another covered by staking during surges of exploration in B.C. dating from the 1940’s to present day. Largely the claims appear to have been minimally explored with little follow-up. However, some work was recorded on several claims with results for stream sediment sampling showing anomalous to highly anomalous results for gold in a few areas. These areas were recommended for detailed follow-up, however due to a previous commodity price downturn no further work was recorded.

Prominent among early discoveries in the Omineca region were the nearby Lustdust/Stardust property (Sun Metals Corp.) covering a large, coherent integrated porphyry-skarn-manto, epithermal system; the Kwanika property (Serengeti Resources Inc./POSCO Daewoo) a promising advanced stage copper-gold project; the Lorraine property (Teck Resources and Sun Metals) host to a significant copper gold NI 43-101 compliant resource. The Surge tenures are located between the Kemess North project being developed by Centerra Gold’s subsidiary Aurico Metals and Centerra Gold’s operation Mt Milligan mine. Of note, mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

Hedge Hog Property, (Copper Gold) British Columbia

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest seven mineral tenure covering 2,418 hectares (5,972 acres) located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the historic gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville.

Ontario Cobalt Properties (Cobalt) Ontario

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke Property and the Teledyne Property, located in Cobalt, Ontario Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Tim Fernback”

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward‐looking. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward‐looking statements.

Company Contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

Suite 1220 ‐ 789 W Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Telephone: (778) 945-2656

For SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430

