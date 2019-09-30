Kofax CEO Reynolds Bish and CSO Chris Huff Speaking at HFS NYC Summit on ‘Hyperconnecting Your Future State’

Bish on C-Suite Discussion Panel, Huff on Integrated Automation

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announced Chief Executive Officer Reynolds Bish and Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff are participating on panels at the 2019 HFS NYC Summit , an annual two-day gathering of the industry’s most forward-thinking leaders. In addition, Kofax is a platinum sponsor of the event, and is sponsoring the Evening Networking Reception on October 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.



What: Automation panel discussions at the 2019 HFS NYC Summit

Who: Kofax CEO Reynolds Bish and CSO Chris Huff

When: Wednesday, October 2

Where: Convene, 117 West 46th Street (at 6th Avenue), New York City

Event Details:

Bish is participating on “The Automation C-Suite Debate: Are we going straight to digital?” from 8:40 – 9:50 a.m. Phil Fersht, HFS CEO and Chief Analyst, will serve as the panel moderator.



Huff is on the “Integrated Automation: How I learned to stop worrying and love automation” from 2:00 – 2:50 p.m. Elena Christopher, HFS Research Vice President, will moderate the panel.

The HFS NYC Summit is a two-day event featuring more than 40 speakers, 11 panels, five enterprise case studies, and over 200 C-level delegates. Attendees can access the very latest research data and insights, speak directly with top HFS industry analysts, and take advantage of exclusive access to the organization's unrivaled peer community of industry thought leaders and practitioners. Participants are invited to connect, collaborate and create the future by sharing knowledge and experiences around the challenges presented by emerging technologies.

About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its award-winning software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com .

© 2019 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.



