Independent Research Firm Names VMware a Leader in 2019 Report for Infrastructure Automation Platforms

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that VMware is positioned as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Infrastructure Automation Platforms, Q3 2019.” According to Forrester’s report, VMware achieved the highest possible score in the criteria of deployment, integrations, community support, vision, market approach, planned enhancements, and innovation in pricing.



“The Forrester Wave™: Infrastructure Automation Platforms, Q3 2019” states that as a leader, “VMware provides a menu of solutions that work well together” with “customer references [appreciating] the tools’ extensibility.” The report also noted that VMware “excelled in most areas, including model creation and editing, application awareness, and access management.”

“VMware is pleased to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in infrastructure automation platforms,” said Ajay Singh, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. “We believe being named a leader demonstrates our commitment towards helping IT organizations achieve true agility and address their ever-changing business needs.”

VMware is innovating across its multi-cloud management platform, providing customers with choice of how to purchase and consume its offerings—software as a service via a subscription model or on-premises via a perpetual license model. VMware vRealize Automation Cloud (formerly VMware Cloud Automation Services) delivers a SaaS-based modern cloud automation platform. It is designed to help customers implement self-service hybrid clouds, multicloud automation with governance, Kubernetes workloads management, and DevOps-based service delivery models.

The VMware vRealize Suite delivers a comprehensive, on-premises hybrid cloud management platform that helps customers manage, operate, and automate hybrid IT environments across private, hybrid and public clouds. Consisting of VMware vRealize Operations, VMware vRealize Automation, VMware vRealize Log Insight, and VMware vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager, it helps customers address three critical use cases – self-driving operations, programmable provisioning and application operations. The suite enables customers accelerate the delivery of IT services through automation and pre-defined policies, providing a high level of agility and flexibility for IT administrators, cloud administrators, developers and lines of business while maintaining consistent governance and control.

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact.

VMware, vRealize, vRealize Automation Cloud, vRealize Operations, and vRealize Suite are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

