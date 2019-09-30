Telefónica Deutschland Modernizes Transport Network for 5G with Infinera DRX Series

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Telefónica Deutschland, a Tier 1 operator in Germany, selected the Infinera DRX Series to modernize its nationwide mobile transport network. The Infinera DRX Series, a disaggregated router family that combines a carrier-class white box portfolio with the field-proven and scalable Infinera CNOS software, enables Telefónica Deutschland to prepare its nationwide mobile transport network for 5G mobile services with scale, efficiency, and automation.



Telefónica Deutschland offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as innovative digital products and services including the Internet of Things and data analytics. In the mobile segment alone, Telefónica Deutschland is responsible for more than 45 million connections – no other network operator connects more people in Germany. With Infinera’s solution, Telefónica Deutschland continues to scale and improve its transport network to provide its customers with enhanced experience and lay the foundation for emerging 5G services.

The Infinera DRX Series is designed to enable mobile operators to seamlessly evolve their networks to support 4G and 5G services. Telefónica Deutschland plans to deploy multiple DRX Series platforms, including configurations that support 300 gigabits per second (300G) and 900G. The DRX Series in combination with the CNOS operating system enables a unique stacking capability that provides simple node expansion and increased resiliency. Multiple DRX Series elements can be connected to double or even triple node capacity while operating as a single routing entity.

“Telefónica Deutschland is on the forefront of innovation and expansion to ensure we provide our customers with the best experience and meet them where they live, work, and move,” said Cayetano Carbajo Martín, Chief Technology Officer at Telefónica Deutschland. “As we continue to improve network experiences for our customers now and into the future, we rely on solutions that are scalable and automated, and the Infinera DRX Series will be a great addition to our future 5G network environment.”

“We are pleased to be Telefónica Deutschland’s innovative and strategic supplier for a network modernization of this magnitude,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Infinera’s DRX Series enables customers like Telefónica Deutschland to benefit from a smooth transition to open networking while providing the scalability, flexibility and reliability required to meet the growing demand for 5G mobile bandwidth. As global mobile operators are transitioning from traditional routing and switching to a more open architecture, the DRX innovation is a natural transition.”

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland offers telecommunications services for private and business customers, as well as innovative digital products and services in the fields of the Internet of Things and data analytics. With a total of 49.6 million customer connections (as of 30 June 2019), the company is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany, in the mobile segment alone. By 2022, the company aims to become the “Mobile Customer & Digital Champion”, meaning the preferred partner for customers in the German mobile service market that allows them mobile freedom in the digital world.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the potential technical, operational and financial benefits provided when using Infinera's solutions. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties.



