Immunoscore to support Immuno-oncology and microbiome research within the ONCOBIOME consortium

A 15M€ European granted consortium led by Laurence Zitvogel from Gustave Roussy in Villejuif.

HalioDx task is to link biomarkers discoveries achieved in the consortium to bedside applications.

Marseille, France, September 30, 2019: HalioDx SAS, an immuno-oncology company pioneering the immunological diagnosis of cancers, today described its participation to the ONCOBIOME consortium.

The ONCOBIOME project (€ 15 million) aim is to determine the relationship between intestinal microbial signatures (GOMS) and the response, resistance and toxicity induced by treatments in breast, colon, lung and skin cancers. The program should result in multi-pamametric diagnostic tests for prognostic and prediction of resistance to immunotherapy. This project is being supported by the European Union Horizon fund (H2020) and is led by Prof. Laurence Zitvogel from Gustave Roussy (Villejuif).

HalioDx will apply its expertise in diagnostic research and development and combine its Immunoscore® solutions with other biomarkers including microbiome signatures to highlight relationships between the intestinal metagenome makeup of patients and their tumor biology. To achieve this goal, HalioDx will analyse samples from 1000 cancer patients originating from retrospective and prospective studies including immunotherapy-based cohorts. Additionally, HalioDx will industrialize highlighted predictive GOMS as a clinical research tool for subsequent validation and diagnostic tests development. Vincent FERT, CEO of HalioDx comments: We are excited to be the diagnostic partner of this ambitious European program gathering leading scientific experts in the field. The link between cancer and intestinal microbiota is one of the most exciting new fields in clinical oncology. Immunoscore®, as a mature and robust solution, can help to interrogate and explore the impact of the microbiota on cancer development. This project reinforces our ambition to deliver unique diagnostic tests that could impact positively cancer treatment efficacy and safety.”

About Oncobiome

The project commenced officially on 1st January 2019, and was launched with all the collaborators on 4th February 2019. It will run for 5 years. It is supported by the European Commission with a grant of 15 million euros. The following French units are participating: Gustave Roussy, l’Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale [National Institute for Health and Medical Research] (Inserm), Paris-Sud University and Unicancer, together with the three companies HalioDx, everIMMUNE and Algoé. The other collaborators in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Canada are: Universita Degli Studi Di Trento, Fondazione IRCCS Instituto Nazionale dei Tumori, Masarykova Univerzita, Universitatsklinikum Erlangen, Stichting Katholieke Universiteit, Italian Institute for Genomic Medicine Foundation, The Chancellor Masters and Scholars of the University of Cambridge, Karolinska Institutet, le Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal, Philipps-Universität Marburg, and the GBG Forschung GMBH company.

More information on ONCOBIOME published by Gustave Roussy:

https://www.gustaveroussy.fr/fr/microbiome-et-cancer-le-consortium-oncobiome-pilote-par-gustave-roussy-obtient-15-meu-de-leurope



https://www.gustaveroussy.fr/en/microbiome-cancer-oncobiome-consortium-led-gustave-roussy-has-obtained-15-meu-europe



Laurence Zitvogel presenting ONCOBIOME (in French) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuqQ49Uanx8



About HalioDx

The Immune Response to Cancer Diagnostics

HalioDx is an immuno-oncology diagnostic company providing oncologists with first-in-class Immune-based diagnostic products and services to guide cancer care and contribute to precision medicine in the era of immuno-oncology and combination therapies. Immunoscore® proprietary technology, pioneered by Jérôme Galon at the Cordeliers Research Center, Paris, France, integrates immunohistochemistry combined with sophisticated algorithm and advanced imaging analysis enabling extraction of spatially-organized tissue molecular information. Immunoscore® is a platform for many cancers, as immune response to tumor is a key hallmark of disease progression. HalioDx collaborates with renowned international clinical groups to support clinical utility and ensure rigorous performance validation of its assays in selected cancer indications.

HalioDx has an experienced team of more than 165 employees, CLIA-certified laboratories and compliant facilities in Europe and in the US to develop, manufacture, register and market in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products. HalioDx executes biomarker studies and companion diagnostic assay development in conformity with regulations and in partnership with biopharmaceutical companies. The company co-founded the European immunology cluster Marseille Immunopôle (MI).

For more information, please visit our websites www.haliodx.com and www.immunoscore-colon.com and follow

the company on Twitter @HalioDx .

