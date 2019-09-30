Global $1.44Bn Lancets Market by Type, Application, End-user & Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lancets Market by Type (Safety Lancets (Push button, Pressure Activated, Side Button), Personal Lancets), Application (Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Homecare), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Lancets Market is projected to reach US$ 1,442 million by 2024 from US$ 804 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.4%.



The report analyzes the lancets market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the lancets and the different segments by type, application, and end user. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

The prominent players in the lancets market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Ypsomed (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Own Mumford (UK), HTL-STREFA S.A (Poland), ARKRAY (Japan), Sarstedt (Germany), and SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) (China).



The lancets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Market growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the risk of needlestick injuries and the poor reimbursement scenario in developing countries may restrain the market growth.



By type, the safety lancets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the lancets market is segmented into safety and personal lancets. The safety lancets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the benefits associated with safety lancets such as their ease of use, the capability to prevent needlestick injuries and cross-contamination, and painlessness of vein puncture.



By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment to dominate the lancets market in 2019.



On the basis of the end user, the lancets market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the lancets market in 2019. This is attributed to the rising awareness about diabetes treatment and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases that require blood testing.



APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the lancets market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of the market in North America can majorly be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the favorable reimbursement scenario in the region. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the growing healthcare industry, increasing geriatric population, rapid economic growth, and the rising awareness about diabetes treatment.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes

5.2.1.2 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risk of Needlestick Injuries

5.2.2.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Prospects in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reuse of Lancets



6 Lancets Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Safety Lancets

6.2.1 Push-Button Lancets

6.2.1.1 Ease of Use and Simplicity have Driven Demand for Push-Button Lancets

6.2.2 Pressure-Activated Lancets

6.2.2.1 These Lancets are Available in A Number of Gauge Sizes and Penetration Depths

6.2.3 Side-Button Lancets

6.2.3.1 Ease of Use and Anti-Reuse Measures have Made Side-Button Lancets Popular Among End Users

6.3 Personal Lancets

6.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes has Resulted in Significant Demand for Personal Lancets



7 Lancets Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glucose Testing

7.2.1 Increasing Diabetes Prevalence is Expected to Drive the Demand for Lancets in Glucose Testing During the Forecast Period

7.3 Hemoglobin Testing

7.3.1 High Prevalence of Anemia Expected to Increase Hemoglobin Testing Volume and the Demand for Lancets

7.4 Coagulation Testing

7.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Liver Diseases, Thrombophilia, and Hemophilia to Drive the Demand for Coagulation Testing

7.5 Other Applications

7.5.1 This Segment Covers Other Applications of Lancets, Such as Pregnancy Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, and Cholesterol Testing.



8 Lancets Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals & Clinics

8.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Diseases That Require Blood Testing for Diagnosis and Treatment is Driving the Adoption of Lancets in Hospitals and Clinics

8.3 Home Care Settings

8.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes is Expected to Drive the Demand for Lancets in the Home Care Settings Segment During the Forecast Period

8.4 Other End Users



9 Lancets Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 High Diabetic Population and Reimbursement Coverage for Lancets Will Drive Market Growth in North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Rising Awareness on Diabetes Treatment and Prevention Will Contribute to Lancet Use in Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Rapid Economic Growth in APAC Countries Will Provide Opportunities for Market Players

9.5 RoW



