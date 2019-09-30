Drug Discovery Outsourcing - Global Market Forecasts to 2027: Segments, Trends & Emerging Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Outsourcing Global Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers in-depth analysis of major players by therapeutic area of focus, capabilities, geographic presence, business models, financials, collaborations, acquisitions, various marketing strategies adopted along with insightful analysis on conferences, clusters and matchmaking websites.

Over the last two decades, the pharmaceutical industry has seen a radical change. The unprecedented downsizing of the internal discovery of big pharmaceuticals, patent expiration, the shift towards biologics has seen a surge in the externalization and outsourcing activities.

As the industry is looking for new sources of discovery and innovation with limited resources, there is a growing preference to move towards externalization and willingness to embrace the concept of outsourcing. A percentage of the pharmaceutical companies R&D spending goes into drug discovery outsourcing.



Almost all the major Pharmaceutical companies are considering outsourcing as a core strategy to fill their discovery pipelines. Outsourcing companies that have precise capabilities through greater flexibility are the preferred ones. Now, the big pharma relies more on CRO's for drug discovery capabilities to stock up their pipelines.



This report provides comprehensive insights into the global drug discovery outsourcing market. The report covers all segments, global trends and emerging strategies of the outsourcing market related to drug discovery.



This report caters to the need of contract research organizations, Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, academic institutes, individual researchers, investors, service providers and other associated stakeholders to identify and analyze the potential of the DDO market.



The report also provides insights on customer base, number of deals between CRO's and Pharmaceutical /biotech firms, global FTE rates, employee strength & number of companies, revenue per employee of major players, therapeutic area gap analysis and successful research collaboration outcomes of selected CRO's and Sponsors, which are likely to have an impact on the DDO market in the foreseeable future.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Forecasting Model

2.3 Market Dynamics

2.4 Market Sizing

2.5 Emerging Trends & Strategies



3 Business Overview

3.1 Business Models

3.2 Business Evolution

3.3 Certifications

3.4 Dd Indicators

3.5 Pharma R&D Exp & Intensity



4 Competitor Analysis

4.1 Therapeutic Area Matrix

4.2 Global FTE Rates

4.3 Regional Revenues Vs FTE

4.4 Keyplayers (Revenue Per Employee, Customers, Deals & TA Pie Chart, Collaboration Outcomes)



5 Leading Players

5.1 Overview

5.2 Capabilities

5.3 Therapeutic Area

5.4 Business Models

5.5 Collaborations

5.6 Acquisitions



6 Marketing Strategies

6.1 Conferences

6.1.1 Conferences - 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

6.1.2 Conference Analysis - 2017, 2018, 2019

6.2 Match Making Websites

6.3 Virtual Pharmaceuticals

6.4 Online RPFS

6.5 Networking Websites

6.6 Clusters

6.7 Other Marketing Strategies

6.7.1 Website Rankings, Linkedin Followers, Google Search Volumes

Companies Mentioned



AMRI

Aurigene

Bioduro

Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

Chempartner

Eurofins

Evotec

GVK Biosciences

Jubilant Biosys

Pharmaron Inc.

Selvita S.A.

Shanghai Medicilon

Sundia Meditech

Sygnature Discovery

Syngene

TCG Lifesciences

WuxiAppTec

