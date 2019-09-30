Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) Wins EU Horizon 2020 Project and Awarded $2.5Mil USD Grant to Develop First of Its Kind 100% Renewable Water to Water Solution in the Canary Islands

/EIN News/ -- NETHERLANDS, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. today announced the award of European Union (EU) Horizon 2020 Project for Rainmaker’s Water to Water Product. One of 15 winners across all of Europe out of nearly 6000 applicants.

After a two-year process of due diligence by the European Union, Rainmaker was granted a Grant for more than 2.5 million USD to develop a Water to Water solution in the Canary Islands. It will be 100% powered by renewable energy. The only desalination of its kind using only renewable energy.

Water scarcity is one of the biggest challenges of the 21st Century with more than 40% of the World’s Population affected by water shortages. By 2050, 5 billion people will be affected. This does not just affect the developing world. One third of European countries are affected by water shortages.

The grant was awarded because of Rainmaker’s unique and proprietary technology specifically related to the use of renewable energy. Traditional desalination technologies are highly energy depended and typically operated at very large scale in urban environments. Rainmaker’s technology addresses these two challenges directly by providing desalination and small and medium scale with the most efficient energy usage possible.

Our technology is highly versatile, scalable mobile and rapidly deployable. It can be used in a variety of applications such as humanitarian relief, military, drinking water solutions and water purification in industrial applications.

The program will be executed over a two-year period starting in September of 2019. The planning is in place to build, install and validate the technology for use in the Canary Islands. Initially production capacity will be 80,000 litres per day. The continuing market deployment of the technology will commence with expected volumes of more than 200 units by 2025.

We are extremely excited about what this project means for the future of Rainmaker. It allows us to bring in more expert engineering capability and will allow us to scale the business globally.

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Our patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it’s needed. Rainmaker builds two types of energy-efficient, fresh water-producing technologies:

1. Air-to-Water, which harvests fresh water from the air

2. Water-to-Water, which transforms seawater or polluted water into drinking water

Our technology is both wind and solar powered, is deployable anywhere, and leaves no carbon traces. We also offer options for hybrid, grid, and diesel-powered models.

Air-to-Water units are available in three standard sizes, producing 5,000, 10,000, or 20,000 liters of drinking water per day. Water-to-Water units are also available in three standard sizes producing 37,500, 75,000, or 150,000 liters per day. Our sweet spot is serving communities of 200 to 30,000 people.

Our goal is to become a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Simply put, we’re creating safe, drinking water where little or none exists.

Interested parties can access additional information about Rainmaker on the Company’s website located at http://www.rainmakerww.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates, and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates, and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Michael O'Connor 1-877-334-3820 info@rainmakerww.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.