Resverlogix Announces Topline Results in BETonMACE Phase 3 Epigenetics Trial

/EIN News/ -- BETonMACE did not meet the primary endpoint



Apabetalone development to continue to be advanced by the Company based on BETonMACE results

Primary results to be presented during a late-breaking science session at AHA 2019

Apabetalone demonstrated tolerability and safety

Resverlogix to host investor webcast and conference call on Monday, September 30, 8:30 am ET

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix” or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announces that BETonMACE did not meet the primary endpoint – reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), defined as cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and stroke – added to standard of care in high-risk patients with type 2 diabetes, recent acute coronary syndrome, and low HDL cholesterol. Apabetalone demonstrated tolerability and safety. Full study results will be presented during a late-breaking science session at AHA 2019 (the details of which are below).

“We look forward to presenting the full and detailed results of this novel therapeutic approach in a population, that despite optimal care, remains at high risk for additional cardiovascular events,” said Kausik K. Ray, M.D., BETonMACE study chair and Professor of Public Health and Consultant Cardiologist at Imperial College London.

“We are proud as a Company to be developing apabetalone and explore its potential to reduce cardiovascular events in patients at high risk,” says Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. “I believe the results from BETonMACE will be a key stepping stone to advance this novel therapy to address unmet medical need and we will continue to advance our programs moving forward.”

“In addition to the primary results, we look forward to reporting our secondary and exploratory endpoints in the near future,” commented Dr. Michael Sweeney, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development of the Company.

The primary results of the BETonMACE trial will be presented in the near future during the American Heart Association’s (“AHA”) Scientific Sessions 2019 held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and submitted for peer review. The presentation is currently scheduled for approximately 11:42 am ET on November 16, 2019; additional details can be found HERE .

Conference Call and Webcast

In connection with BETonMACE topline results, the Company will hold a conference call and webcast this morning at 8:30 am ET. It is highly recommended to access the webcast over the Internet using the following LINK . A replay of the webcast (using the same link provided) will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event.

If dialing in by phone, dial 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada / USA) or +1-604-638-5340 (International Toll). Callers should dial-in at least 15 min prior to the scheduled start time. A teleconference replay will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the event and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-6413 (within Canada / USA) or +1-604-638-9010 (International Toll) and using the replay access code: 3629#.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to the presentation of BETonMACE data at the AHA and submitted for peer review, the continued advancement of apabetalone by the Company and the potential role of apabetalone in addressing unmet medical need and in the treatment of high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

