2-Day Seminar on Pharmaceutical Packaging, Labelling & Artwork Origination (London, United Kingdom - October 23-24, 2019)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging, Labelling and Artwork Origination" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar has been designed to present a number of important developments in pharmaceutical packaging and labelling regulations, standardisation, technology, innovation and artwork origination.
The importance of packaging and labelling trends to improve patient safety and compliance and increase efficiency will be a particular focus of this event. New technologies and packaging innovations will be discussed and examples and case studies will be illustrated.
Benefits in Attending
- Gain an update on current regulatory issues and packaging changes
- Comply with the Falsified Medicines Directive
- Discover the latest anti-counterfeiting strategies
- Hear about tamper verification features for medicinal packaging
- Discuss country specific ways to serialisation
- Access key opinion leaders in packaging and labelling for the pharmaceutical industry
- Hear the latest trends in packaging design and development
- Understand how good design makes safer medicines
- Gain an understanding of artwork asset management
- Plan your packaging design to meet patient needs
- Participate in practical round table discussions and workshops
Agenda
Day One
Current regulatory issues and packaging changes
- Labelling for safety
- Falsified Medicines Directive and the delegate acts - implementation for the UK
- Information provision for the 21st Century - the shortcomings report and where next
Challenges facing the industry and future trends and developments
- What is happening in this fast moving field?
- The Falsified Medicines Directives requirements in practice
- Key industry trends in commercial packaging
- Innovative packaging solutions
- Patient compliance and safety
- Visibility and control within the supply chain
Round table workshop on key issues - Falsified Medicines Directive: complying with the regulations
Solutions to optimize your end-to-end artwork process
- The drivers of change in the packaging supply chain
- Controlling a global artwork process to ensure efficiency and transparency
- Implementing a GMP compliant artwork process
- Vendor selection, managing outsourcing and developing long term business partnerships
- Identifying how asset management and workflow techniques improve effectiveness
Artwork and labelling fitness assessment
- Ability, agility and stability - how do you measure up?
- Discover how to benchmark yourself against the best
Smart packaging: a medium for communication and patient benefit
- Packaging, the patient and business interface
- How to improve communication to patients
- Smart technology: utilise packaging for smart outcomes
Supply chain - how does it affect the patient?
- Why is security so important?
- Understanding the supply chain - where do the risks exist?
- How to mitigate those risks: teachnology management, good practice
- The patient business benefits
Day Two
Artwork design: layout changes due to serialisation, tamper evidence and antifraud - best practice
*Technical and graphical changes to printed packaging materials
*Implementation of serialisation requirements into artwork
*Tamper evidence and artwork creation
*Integration of anit-counterfeiting features into artwork
*Conclusions/recommendations for the practice
A practical discussion on blockchain technology: hype or opportunity
*An introduction to blockchain technology
*Opportunities for pharmaceutical supply chain: An overview of some use cases
*A real world case study for artwork collaboration: Veratrak and Tjoapack
Patient needs and requirements: packaging solutions for patient-compliant packaging
- Why is there a need for patient-compliant packaging?
- Concept of patient-compliant packaging - how to improve patient compliance
- Structural and technical design of folding boxes
- Artwork design and layout of medicinal product packaging
- Logistical and technical optimisation of packaging for medicinal products
- Case studies and practical examples
What is medication non-adherence?
- The global impact and manufacturer challenges of medication non-adherence
- Patient-centric approach to medication adherence and real-world data to support
- The adherence market from a clinical/commercial perspective
- Regulatory requirements - child resistance and senior-friendly (North America). Why should the EU be any different?
- Driving innovation to improve patient behaviour and support medication adherence
Round table workshop: patient needs and solutions
Patient adherence - case study: how to make a real and tangible difference to the patient through improved adherence
- Using a patient-centric adherence approach
- Insights to implementation
- Unmet needs and solutions
- Connected' packaging and apps
- End-to-end healthcare packaging solutions
QMS standards and guidelines
- ISO 9001:2015 quality management
- ISO 13485:2016 medical devices
- ISO 15378:2017 packaging materials
- PS 9000:2016 packaging materials
- Origination guidelines
Discussion session and Q&A
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ur63np
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.