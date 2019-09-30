Lift & Co. Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. (“Lift & Co.” or the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF), a publicly-traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 27, 2019 (the “Meeting”) were elected to the Board of Directors. Each director will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed or they otherwise cease to serve as directors. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the meeting are set out below:



Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Matei Olaru 36,946,904 99.957% 15,769 0.043% Stu Miller 36,947,443 99.959% 15,230 0.041% Deborah Rosati 36,947,673 99.959% 15,000 0.041% Daniel Finkelstein 36,947,404 99.959% 15,269 0.041%

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the reappointment of MNP LLP as the Company’s independent auditor for the ensuing year and the Company’s amended and restated rolling stock option plan.

“We are pleased with the progress we made this past fiscal year, which was supported by a strong team and a committed board,” commented Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co. “We are excited about our future growth as we continue to build a platform that provides valuable insights into cannabis consumer perceptions and buying behaviors.”

