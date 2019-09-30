WindMIL Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Md. and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Don Hayden will present a company overview at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on October 3 at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. PT
Location: Cognate Bioservices Ballroom
A live video webcast will be available at http://www.meetingonthemesa.com/webcast and will also be published on the WindMIL website after the event. More details about the meeting are available online at www.meetingonthemesa.com.
About WindMIL Therapeutics
WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in cellular therapeutics emanating from bone marrow, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for patients. The company’s proprietary process to extract, activate and expand these cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent tumor-specificity, high cytotoxic potential, and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com.
Media Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.