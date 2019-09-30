WindMIL Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Md. and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Don Hayden will present a company overview at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on October 3 at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

Location: Cognate Bioservices Ballroom

A live video webcast will be available at http://www.meetingonthemesa.com/webcast and will also be published on the WindMIL website after the event. More details about the meeting are available online at www.meetingonthemesa.com .

About WindMIL Therapeutics

WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in cellular therapeutics emanating from bone marrow, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for patients. The company’s proprietary process to extract, activate and expand these cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent tumor-specificity, high cytotoxic potential, and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com .

Media Contact:

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

(908) 591-2839

tplohoros@6degreespr.com



