Analysis on Europe's Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market, 2019-2024: Projected to Witness a CAGR of Approx 25%

The Europe electronic shelf label market (ESL market) is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of around 25% during 2018-2024.



The emergence of omnichannel and retail reality, the rise of dynamic pricing, increased retail automation, and the use of green technology in business operations are some of the prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the Europe electronic shelf label market.

The implementation of sustainability practices, the rise of the predictive data analytics and competitor intelligence, and the emergence and prominence of omnichannel and retail reality are the major factors for the growth of Europe ESL market. The introduction of dynamic pricing in-store through electronic shelf label (ESL) has led retailers to provide a holistic experience to consumers, thereby driving the demand for Europe ESL market. Also, the use of the guided selling model on the consumer's behavior is likely to fuel the use of ESLs during the forecast period.



The study considers the present scenario of the Europe ESL market and its market dynamics for the period 20182024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Europe electronic shelf label market.



In the Europe electronic shelf label market, vendors are competing in terms of price, replacement, and integrated services, portfolio depth, and brand reach. Although the market has a presence of diversified global and regional vendors, global players are likely to increase their footprint in the market. Regional vendors are expected to find it increasingly difficult to compete with a global player, especially in terms of technology, dynamic product offerings, and enhancing their customer base.

The market competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.



Europe ESL market has been witnessing several joint ventures and acquisitions by leading players such as Pricer, SES-Imagotag, Displaydata, DIGI, and Altiere Corp. in order to gain presence in new regions and extend their portfolio.



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competition Overview

17.2 Market Structure & Mapping Of Competition

17.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index



18 Key Company Profiles



Altierre Corp.

CEST Ltd.

Dana Industries

DIGI

Displaydata Ltd.

E-Ink Holdings Inc.

Hanshow Technology

Huawei

ifLabel

LG Innotek

Mirador Marketing

MpicoSys

NZ Electronic Shelf Label

Omni ID

OpticonInc

Pervasive Displays Inc. (PDI)

Pricer

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO)

SES-imagotag

Sunpai Industries Limited

TroniTAG

UBIIK

Wincor Nixdorf

Wuxi Vision Peak Technology Co. Ltd.

