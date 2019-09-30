Global Crude Oil Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Outlook to 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crude Oil Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the crude oil? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global crude oil market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global crude oil market. Africa was the smallest region in the global crude oil market.



Digital oilfield technology is recently being used by Oil and gas extraction companies, to enhance oil and gas production. Digital technologies in oil fields include high-performance drill bits, advanced electrical submersible pumps, and 3D seismic imaging and reservoir modeling. Oilfields digitization facilitates efficient utilization of human resources and thus optimizes the profitability of oil production by ten percentage points.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider oil & gas upstream activities market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The crude oil market section of the report gives context. It compares the crude oil market with other segments of the oil & gas upstream activities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, crude oil indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Transport, Industrial, Others

Companies Mentioned: Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP, Rosneft, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Metrics Covered: Oil Reserves, Active Rigs, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, crude oil indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Crude Oil Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Crude Oil Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Crude Oil Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Crude Oil Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Crude Oil Market Trends And Strategies



8. Crude Oil Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Crude Oil Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Crude Oil Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Crude Oil Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Crude Oil Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Crude Oil Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Crude Oil Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Transport

10.1.2. Industrial

10.1.3. Others



11. Crude Oil Market Metrics

11.1. Crude Oil Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Crude Oil Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP PLC

Rosneft

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

