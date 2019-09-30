Global Modular Trailer Market Outlook, 2019-2027 - Key Players are Goldhofer, Nooteboom Trailers, Faymonville Group, TII Group, and VMT Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Trailer Market by Type (Multi-Axle, Telescopic/Extendable, and Lowboy Trailer), Axles (2 Axles and >2 Axles), Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Mining, Wind & Energy and Heavy Engineering), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The modular trailer market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 19.6 billion by 2027 from USD 14 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The rising demand for modular trailers in wind & energy, construction, mining, and heavy engineering will boost the future growth of the market.



This study segments the modular trailer market by type (multi-axle, telescopic/extendable, lowboy); application (construction & infrastructure, mining, wind & energy, and heavy engineering); number of axles (2 axles and >2 axles); and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, RoW).

The modular trailer market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. The key players in the modular trailer market are Goldhofer (Germany), Nooteboom Trailers (Netherlands), Faymonville Group (Italy), TII Group (Germany), and VMT Industries (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the modular trailer market with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 4 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Extendable/telescopic trailer to be the fastest growing segment of the modular trailer market, by trailer type



Extendable/telescopic trailer segment is projected to be the fastest growing market by 2027. OEMs are planning to be more customer-centric in terms of manufacturing process. The increase in wind energy power plants is leading to installation of more power generating equipment. Such equipment are getting larger and heavier as well.

To ensure proper transportation of these equipment, manufacturers are designing extendable/telescopic trailers with a higher weight carrying capacity and longer length. Hence, the extendable/telescopic trailer segment is projected to be the fastest.



Heavy engineering is the fastest growing application segment for modular trailers



Heavy engineering is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the modular trailer market, by application. A large number of heavy engineering equipment such as steam generators, boilers, and generators are transported through modular trailers. With the growth of the heavy engineering industry, the demand for modular trailers will increase over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to be among the largest markets for modular trailers



North America is estimated to be a prominent market for modular trailers because of factors such as increasing demand for commodities, leading to investments in the mining industry. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which allows free trade between the US, Canada, and Mexico, would lead to increased fleet operations in the region. The construction industry is expected to grow at a healthy rate against federal spending cutbacks.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for modular trailers. The region has witnessed growth in mining operations due to the increasing demand for raw materials. This has resulted in the presence of many international companies in this region. As a result, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenge



5 Trailer Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Multi Axle Trailer

5.3 Lowboy Trailer

5.4 Extendable /Telescopic Trailer



6 Trailer Market, By Number of Axles

6.1 Introduction

6.2 2 Axles

6.3 More Than 2 Axles



7 Trailer Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Construction & Infrastructure

7.3 Mining

7.4 Wind & Energy Industry

7.5 Heavy Engineering



8 Automotive Resistors Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 North America

8.5 RoW



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Expansions

9.4.2 Supply Contracts

9.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4.4 Partnerships/ Joint Ventures



10 Company Profile

10.1 Goldhofer

10.2 TII Group

10.3 Cometto

10.4 Anster

10.5 K-Line Trailers Ltd.

10.6 Doll

10.7 JCBL Limited

10.8 ABCC

10.9 Faymonville

10.10 Hugeiron Tech

10.11 Tratec Engineers

10.12 VMT Industries

10.13 Tantri

10.14 Shandong Titan Vehicle

10.15 TIDD Ross Todd Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf2mly

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.