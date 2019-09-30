Engine, Turbine & Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing - Global Market Forecasts to 2022 Featuring General Electric, Siemens, Caterpillar, Cummins, Vestas Wind Systems, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing market.



Driverless locomotive technology offers control over all the trains and a predefined railroad infrastructure for intelligent navigation. Automated trains are being used to increase the network capacity, effective control and monitor of traffic. These trains use automated systems which optimize their running time, average speed and reliability.



For example, 75km long Dubai Metro and Copenhagen Metro are a few examples of automated train network. Also, Australian mining company, Rio Tinto is investing $500 million on the first ever fully automated long distance trains to deliver its iron ores to ports. The CEO of German Railways, Ruediger Grube made an announcement stating that the German railways would be fully automated by 2023, thus indicating high demand for driverless automotive technologies in the forecast period.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider machinery manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing market with other segments of the machinery manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing indicators comparison.

