Minister Creed urges businesses trading in agri-food products to take steps now to prepare for the regulatory requirements arising from Brexit

As part of the Government’s ongoing activity to help businesses prepare for Brexit, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., will address a workshop – Brexit: Practical steps to keep agri-food trade moving - in Cork (Monday 30 September) for agri-food businesses of all sizes and their logistics companies, retailers and transport companies. This is the third in a series of events this month to assist companies to take steps to ensure their goods move efficiently through ports after the UK’s departure from the EU.

Speaking ahead of the seminar, Minister Creed said, “The UK’s departure from the EU gives rise to new requirements in relation to the carrying out of documentary, identity and physical checks on imports of animals, plants, and products of animal and plant origin - including wood and wood products, as set out in EU legislation. This means that things will change for operators moving such goods through ports.

With just five weeks to go until 31 October, I am repeating my call to businesses trading in agri-food products to familiarise themselves with the specific requirements for the commodities they trade in as well as the actions required of each operator along their supply chain.

“Agri-food traders should ensure they are registered with Revenue and my Department, make sure you know what documents and certificates you must submit, to whom you must submit them and what are the time limits for submission. Decide who is going to be responsible for the submission of documents and certificates – you or a customs agent.”

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle T.D., addressing businesses from across the South East at an agri-food Brexit preparedness seminar in Wexford (on Friday 27 September), said, “There is no doubt that a no deal Brexit will be a challenge and will impact on trade. It is vitally important that businesses do all they can now to prepare. One of the practical steps businesses who trade with or through the UK can take is to examine their current supply chains and consider ways in which delays, or other interruptions can be kept to a minimum.”

In addition to this series of Brexit Preparedness seminars, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are operating a dedicated help line (076 106 4443) and email address (Brexitcall@agriculture.gov.ie) to assist the sector in preparing for the changes Brexit will bring.

As the Brexit deadline of October 31st nears, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, alongside relevant Government Departments and Agencies has continued its extensive outreach to businesses on the need to prepare for Brexit including delivering a series of outreach events this month to assist agri-food businesses of all sizes and their logistics companies, retailers and transport companies in preparing for new customs and regulatory formalities arising from Brexit.

Brexit: Practical steps to keep agri-food trade moving Seminars:

Dublin Castle, 10 September

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Johnstown Castle, Wexford, 27 September

Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island Cork, 30 September

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has published a “Brexit preparedness Checklist” for businesses moving animals, plants and products of animal and plant origin. This is available at https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/brexit/preparingforbrexit/

The Government has also prepared a booklet, Getting your Business Brexit Ready: Practical Steps, which provides a comprehensive overview for businesses on the core steps they should take to prepare for Brexit.

The key registration procedures for agri-food businesses are:

Register with Revenue for an Economic Operators' Registration and Identification number - EORI

Register with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine if moving animals, plants, products of animal origin and/or products of plant origin (including wood and wood products) - BrexitRegistration@agriculture.gov.ie

Additionally, if you are importing animals or animal products you must Register with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the EU TRACES system (this is an EU-wide IT system) - BrexitRegistration@agriculture.gov.ie

Agri-Business supports - a wide range of support programmes for the agri-food sector have been developed and put in place, including the €300 million Brexit Loan Scheme, €300 million Future Growth Loan Scheme and Bord Bia’s Brexit Barometer. Specialised training for a number of areas including market diversification and customs were also rolled out across the country. For a full list of all the supports available see www.gov.ie/Brexit

Date Released: 30 September 2019