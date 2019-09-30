Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs: Worldwide Industry Outlook to 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the musculoskeletal disorders drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market.



Introduction of advanced pain free drug delivery technologies is promoting the use of musculoskeletal drugs. Drug delivery systems refer to methods or processes used to administer a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals. Drug delivery products such as intrathecal pumps are being used to deliver muscle relaxants such as baclofen directly into spinal cord to provide instant relief. Intra-Articular drug delivery systems are also widely being used to administer medicines to treat arthritis. In addition, these products reduce spasticity symptoms and lower the side effects caused by oral spasticity medications.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The musculoskeletal disorders drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, musculoskeletal disorders drugs indicators comparison.

Markets Covered: Drugs For Rheumatoid Arthritis, Muscle Relaxants, Others - Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs

Companies Mentioned: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxosmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc, Abbott Laboratories Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Company

Metrics Covered: Rheumatoid Arthritis Prevalence Rate, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, musculoskeletal disorders drugs indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



8. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Drugs For Rheumatoid Arthritis

10.1.2. Muscle Relaxants

10.1.3. Others - Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs



11. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Metrics

11.1. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxosmithKline PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company

