Medical Refrigerators: Analysis on the $5.75 Billion Global Market (2018-2027)
The Global Medical Refrigerators market accounted for $3.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include surging demand for the safe storage of blood and blood derivatives from hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and diagnostic centers, increasing demand for medical refrigerators from end-users. However, use of refurbished devices is restraining the market growth.
Based on the end user, the blood banks segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing prevalence of haematological diseases and a rise in the number of accidents have raised the demand for plasma for use in plasma fractionation procedures.
This demand has, in turn, resulted in the hike in demand for blood bank refrigerators & plasma freezers. These factors are driving the growth of the blood banks segment of the medical refrigerators market across the globe.
By Geography, The North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising research activities for the treatment of diseases, increasing occurrence of chronic & infectious diseases, and the replacement of older medical refrigerators with newer & more advanced energy-efficient cold storage devices are driving the growth of the medical refrigerators market in this region.
Some of the key players in global Medical Refrigerators market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Godrej, Helmer Scientific, Haier Biomedical, Blue Star Limited, Vestfrost Solutions, PHC Holdings Corporation, Felix Storch, Inc., Panasonic, Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited, Follett LLC, Standex, LEC Medical and PHC Holdings Corporation.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Door Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Double Door
5.3 Single Door
6 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Design Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Explosion-Proof Refrigerator
6.3 Undercounter Medical Refrigerator
6.4 Countertop Medical Refrigerator
6.5 Flammable Material Storage Refrigerator
7 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Laboratory Refrigerators & Freezers
7.3 Chromatography Refrigerators & Freezers
7.4 Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers
7.5 Blood Bank Refrigerators & Plasma Freezers
7.6 Cryogenic Storage Systems
7.7 Pharmacy Refrigerators & Freezers
7.8 Enzyme Refrigerators & Freezers
7.9 Hospital Refrigerators & Freezers
7.10 Shock Freezers
7.11 Other Product Types
8 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Temperature Control Range
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Under -40
8.3 Between 2and 8
8.4 Between 0and -40
9 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Sales Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Distribution Channel
9.3 Direct Channel
10 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals & Pharmacies
10.3 Medical Laboratories
10.4 Blood Banks
10.5 Pharmaceutical Companies
10.6 Research Institutes
10.7 Diagnostic Centers
10.8 Other End Users
11 Global Medical Refrigerators Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.2 Philipp Kirsch GmbH
13.3 Godrej
13.4 Helmer Scientific
13.5 Haier Biomedical
13.6 Blue Star Limited
13.7 Vestfrost Solutions
13.8 PHC Holdings Corporation
13.9 Felix Storch Inc.
13.10 Panasonic
13.11 Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited
13.12 Follett LLC
13.13 Standex
13.14 LEC Medical
13.15 PHC Holdings Corporation
