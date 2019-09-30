Global Bike & Scooter Rental Market Report, 2018-2027 - Dockless Segment is Likely to Witness Huge Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bike and Scooter Rental - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bike and Scooter Rental accounted for $2.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.



Sustainable and technologically advanced mobility and rise of micro-mobility as a budget-friendly mode of transportation are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, lack of supporting infrastructure for micro-mobility is hampering the market growth.



Based on the operational model, dockless segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the lesser requirement of hardware for securing and managing inventory. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing concerns over pollution as well as growing traffic congestion.



Some of the key players in Bike and Scooter Rental market include Jump, Cityscoot, COUP, Lime, Grow Mobility, Nextbike, Bird, Spin, Lyft, Mobike, Cityscoot, Ecooltra, Skip, Bolt, Scoot, and Hopr.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Service Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Subscription-Based

5.3 Pay as You Go



6 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Propulsion

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electric

6.3 Pedal

6.4 Gasoline



7 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Operational Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Station-Based

7.3 Dockless



8 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Scooter

8.3 Bike

8.4 Other Vehicle Types



9 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Long-Distance Travel (5 to 15 km)

9.3 Short Trip (Distance 5 km or less)

9.4 Long-Distance Travel (15 km or more)



10 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Jump

12.2 Cityscoot

12.3 COUP

12.4 Lime

12.5 Grow Mobility

12.6 Nextbike

12.7 Bird

12.8 Spin

12.9 Lyft

12.10 Mobike

12.11 Cityscoot

12.12 Ecooltra

12.13 Skip

12.14 Bolt

12.15 Scoot

12.16 Hopr



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vp56a7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.