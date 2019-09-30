Global Bike & Scooter Rental Market Report, 2018-2027 - Dockless Segment is Likely to Witness Huge Demand
The "Bike and Scooter Rental - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bike and Scooter Rental accounted for $2.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.
Sustainable and technologically advanced mobility and rise of micro-mobility as a budget-friendly mode of transportation are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, lack of supporting infrastructure for micro-mobility is hampering the market growth.
Based on the operational model, dockless segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the lesser requirement of hardware for securing and managing inventory. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing concerns over pollution as well as growing traffic congestion.
Some of the key players in Bike and Scooter Rental market include Jump, Cityscoot, COUP, Lime, Grow Mobility, Nextbike, Bird, Spin, Lyft, Mobike, Cityscoot, Ecooltra, Skip, Bolt, Scoot, and Hopr.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Service Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Subscription-Based
5.3 Pay as You Go
6 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Propulsion
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Electric
6.3 Pedal
6.4 Gasoline
7 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Operational Model
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Station-Based
7.3 Dockless
8 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Scooter
8.3 Bike
8.4 Other Vehicle Types
9 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Long-Distance Travel (5 to 15 km)
9.3 Short Trip (Distance 5 km or less)
9.4 Long-Distance Travel (15 km or more)
10 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Jump
12.2 Cityscoot
12.3 COUP
12.4 Lime
12.5 Grow Mobility
12.6 Nextbike
12.7 Bird
12.8 Spin
12.9 Lyft
12.10 Mobike
12.11 Cityscoot
12.12 Ecooltra
12.13 Skip
12.14 Bolt
12.15 Scoot
12.16 Hopr
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vp56a7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
