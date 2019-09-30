Changes of Directors and Executive Officers and the Establishment of the Executive Board

[image-1]Changes of Director and Executie Officers Directors and Executive Officers (as of September 27, 2019) [image-2]Profiles of newly appointed Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Uhuru Corporation hereby informs the following changes for Directors and Executive Officers, which were approved at our Board of Directors meeting.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru Corportion (“Uhuru”, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Takashi Sonoda) hereby informs the following changes for Directors and Executive Officers, which were approved at our Board of Directors meeting today.

1. Changes of Director and Executie Officers

Directors and Executive Officers (as of September 27, 2019)

Please refer to [image-1]



Profiles of newly appointed Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Please refer to [image-2]

2. Establishment of the Executive Board

As the business expands, in order to strengthen corporate governance, people from outside the company are added to the board of directors to oversee the management practices.

In addition to that a management execution committee consisting of representative director, president, the CEO and four executive officers will be established.

*Names of companies, products and services contained in this news release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Uhuru, the respective companies or organizations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.