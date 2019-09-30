Sheet Face Masks Market to hit 448.6 Mn by 2025 – Global Insights on Trends, Vendor Landscape, Product Type, Skin Concern, Distribution Channel, Value Chain & Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Hydrogel masks are dominating the Sheet Face Masks market with its steady growth over the years and is projected to forecast significant growth by generating revenue of approximately 229 USD million in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Sheet Face Masks Market Size by Product (Microfiber sheet masks, Hydrogel sheet masks, Bio-cellulose masks, Clay sheet masks); by Skin Concern (Hydration and Relaxation, Anti-ageing, Skin-brightening, Acne control & Others; by Distribution channel (Online, Offline) by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Global sheet face masks market accounted for overall revenue of USD 282 million in 2018 and is projected to reach approximately USD 449 million by 2025. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecasted period of 2015-2025. Skin health has always been a major aspect of aesthetics and comfort. Facial masks keeps the skin hydrated and is mostly prevalent and utilized for skin rejuvenation. Sheet face masks helps in preventing quick evaporation of water based serum and prolongs the time frame for required for the ingredients to penetrate deep into the skin. These masks are specifically designed for various skin care types and also for different skin concerns. For instance, the millennial and the working population prefer hydration and relaxation for their skin owing to their lifestyle and the consumers above certain age demand for anti-ageing face packs. Despite being more costly as compared to other masks, hydrogel mask, bio-cellulose mask are used often by the consumers reason being its detoxifying ingredients.

On the other hand, consumers also use micro-fiber masks and other masks with cotton fabric according to their pocket expenses. Micro-fiber masks have been used to minimize aging effects of skin which is a result of breakdown of collagen and elastin network in the skin. Furthermore, various herbals are also being made use in mask serum for acne control treatment and various other oil control skin concerns. Clay masks are also prevalent with its feature of eliminating dirt, dead skin cells and oil. Green clay used in making clay mask serum is one of the most used element with its additional properties as an antioxidant.

Global sheet face masks market was valued at a revenue of USD 282.3 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 448.6 million by 2025. Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Sheet masks are face-shaped sheet fabrics soaked in nutrition-packed serum. Increasing awareness owing to skin concerns and high profits related to the usage of sheet face masks in India, China, Southeast Asia, and Japan. Sheet masks are different from conventional face masks, which only require extra serum to be used, removed or padded instead of paste washing after other skin care products have been applied and placed. The sheet mask is usually produced and packed in sachets, making it quick and easy to use and portable as well. Various types of serum are infused in sheets catering to different skin concerns and requirements. Hydrogel sheet face mask, bio-cellulose face mask, and micro-fiber face mask and clay face mask are the most frequently used types that have separate features. in which the expensive hydrogel mask has a large absorption scheme and also suits the face shape. Most cheap sheet face mask wasis the micro-fibre face sheet and clay face mask that has its own constraints but customers with lower expenditure on cosmetics prefer this sheet mask.

The increasing number of customers attracts growing number of global face mask brands. In addition, well-known brands are concentrated on providing the best serum-based masks that deliver better results across all fields to customers. Hydrogel masks have been used mainly with their hydration and relaxation features, most frequently used in major developed countries such as South Korea, Japan, the United States and other developing countries.

With its steady growth over the years, hydrogel masks dominate the industry and are forecast to grow significantly by occupying the largest revenue share throughout the estimation period. These masks enhance the skin's cellular function, and are known to decrease the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and splits, due to hyaluronic acid infusion. Hydrogel masks, however, are costly compared to bio-cellulose or cotton masks. This may challenge the widespread use of this item during the forecast period. The fabric in these masks enables the skin to absorb the base serum. Bio-cellulose masks, however, are considerably traced for their better performance. The masks are made of cellulose generated from certain bacteria in extremely regulated laboratory settings. Because of the sticky property of cellulose, the masks adhere strongly to the skin and stop the components from evaporating quickly. Throughout the forecast period, the proven efficacy of bio-cellulose masks will drive the segment growth.

The global sheet face masks bitumen market is likely to be driven by significant product consumption in Asia Pacific and North America, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific constituted the largest revenue share of 68.2% in 2018, followed by Europe.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market due to high product consumption in countries like South Korea, Japan, Thailand and China. Continuous product innovation has been experienced in the latest years due to the growing demand for novel skin care goods in these nations. The skincare routines followed in Japan and Korea are already popular worldwide, thereby generating the demand for their skincare products in the international markets. Furthermore, large scale production of sheet face masks in China has made the country a key provider to the global markets. This is anticipated to have a positive impact on the development of the worldwide sheet mask industry.

North America, and Central and South America markets are anticipated to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period: approximately 7% CAGR during 2019 to 2025. Due to the elevated demand for Korean beauty products, prominent skincare products manufacturers have also ventured into this segment and are further penetrating the U.S. market. Most Korean products consist of ingredients that occur naturally, such as green tea, bee venom, bamboo sap, and herbs. The demand for sheet masks based on natural ingredients such as bio-cellulose and hydrogel masks is expected to increase in order to boost market growth.

