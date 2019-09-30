Rapid Nutrition Provides Update on Distribution Agreement with Super Health Center

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF)(“Company”), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, today provided an update on its distribution agreement with international distribution company Super Health Center regarding the expansion of Rapid Nutrition’s flagship brand SystemLS.

Rapid Nutrition CEO, Simon St. Ledger, stated, “As we continue our penetration strategy into key markets, we are pleased to report Super Health Center management has been invited to present the Rapid Nutrition SystemLS brand this week to major retailers in the UK and Europe. The launch in these focus markets is expected to drive continued growth and further establish our commitment to building long-term shareholder value.”

Kevin Staab, Director of International Distribution for Super Health Center, added, “We are excited to present a marquee brand such as SystemLS this week to major retailers in the UK and expansive European markets. We believe SystemLS will resonate with consumers and build significant brand equity in each market as we continue to execute a robust distribution model.”

To view SystemLS video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUcuXPpoekQ

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

About Super Health Center (SHC)

Super Health Center is a seasoned domestic and international distributor with a strong presence in the domestic and international sports nutrition, fitness, and vitamin and supplement markets. SHC enjoys established business relationships with GNC, its franchise market of 3,100 storefronts, and Vitamin Shoppe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLC’s actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Investor Relations Contact: Justin Kulik ir@rnplc.com



