VNA and PACS Market to grow at 7.3% CAGR during (2019-2025) – Insights on Modality, Recent Developments, Restraints, Drivers, Top Players, and Key Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The impressive growth of VNA and PACS Market is attributed to rampant growth in IT-healthcare segment and increasing public health awareness resulting in early disease diagnosis

The "Global VNA & PACS Market Size 2018 by Type (Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS)), by Modality (Digital Radiology, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Others), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

In modern healthcare decision making is crucial to ensure affordable healthcare and patient satisfaction. Secrecy of electronic health records and its dissemination are a point of concern for government healthcare regulatory agencies worldwide. VNA and PACS services provides data storage and security solutions, additionally it ensures access to multiple users in real time in any part of the globe.

Picture archiving and communication system (PACS) represented 70.03% in 2018 for the type segment of VNA and PACS market. It has been widely employed by healthcare professionals worldwide to securely store and disseminate critical clinical data to assess patient health and provide treatment accordingly. Vendor neutral archive will be recording double digit CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to its ability to permit multiple users to gain access to vital clinical data and increase the workflow efficiency and productivity at a relatively low cost in a healthcare setting.

Digital radiology accounts for 30.52% market share in 2018 for the imaging modality segment of VNA and PACS market. The chief parameters responsible for its positive market growth are low operating cost and quick turnaround time, making it the most affordable preliminary disease diagnosis option among healthcare providers worldwide. The other imaging modalities such as nuclear medicine, PET scan, mammography, angiography etc. will be growing at a rampant pace during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disease and technological advancement in their operation and interpretation of clinical data.

North America is spearheading the regional segment for VNA & PACS market with a share of 38.51% in 2018. The key factors responsible for its optimistic market growth are existence of developed healthcare infrastructure and rising public health awareness resulting in early disease diagnosis. Europe held 35.17% market share in 2018 on account of proactive government initiatives in providing VNA & PACS services to healthcare providers to increase patient care coordination and enhance clinical productivity. Asia Pacific is going to register faster growth during the forecast period on account of developing healthcare infrastructure and emergence of local IT-healthcare firms providing VNA & PACS services.

The IT healthcare firms providing VNA & PACS solutions & services are Agfa Healthcare N.V., Cerner Corporation, Carestream, Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Novarad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hyland Software, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mach7Technologies, Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers and Xerox Corporation.

