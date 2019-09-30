TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA” announces that it was notified on September 27, 2019 that on the same day Randy Neely, President and CEO acquired common shares as follows:

PDMR Date of Acquisition Number of Common Shares Acquired Price Number of Common Shares held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held Randy Neely September 27, 2019 24,700 US $1.359 200,000 0.276 %

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Randy Neely 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status President and CEO b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($US) Volume $1.359 24,700 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - 24,700 common shares Aggregated price $1.359 US per share f) Date of the transaction September 27, 2019 g) Place of the transaction NASDAQ

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

Telephone: +1 403.444.4787

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ok, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 Jonathan Wright FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com Genevieve Ryan

