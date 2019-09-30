The First Lady of Burundi Received Three Global Awards for Serving Humanity Through I Change Nations

First Lady of Burundi receives The Dr. Ruben West Voice of Change Award from Dr. Randy Brooks First Lady of Burundi receives 2019 Woman of Greatness Award Power of Collaboration Award Dr. Clyde Rivers, First Lady of Burundi and Dr Raymond Harlall

Dr. Clyde Rivers organized and facilitated the event where The First Lady of Burundi, Denise Nkurunizia was awarded three international global awards

The First Lady puts actions to her work to help the orphans and the poor in Burundi. This is heroic a first family leading the way for change. ” — Dr Clyde Rivers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sept 23 at the OPAD office in New York City during the week of the 74th United Nations General Assembly. Dr. Clyde Rivers special envoy for OPED worldwide and founder of I Changed Nations organized and facilitated the event where The First Lady of Burundi, Denise Nkurunizia was awarded three international global awards for her service to humanity. The Buntu foundation, which is the brainchild of the First Lady has centered on development of orphans and widows in the country of Burundi. This foundation has created a vocational training program along with several other programs that is preparing the disenfranchised people of Burundi for the competitive job market in Burundi. The Organization has created Buntu radio, which is a radio station that allows the widows and orphans success story be heard all over the country. These stories are encouraging others all over the country to do better and a Television Network is on the way. This is transforming the countryThe First Family in Burundi has also taken well over 20 orphans in to their home and made them apart of their family. The First Lady puts actions to her work to help the orphans and the poor in Burundi. This is heroic says Dr. Clyde Rivers, a first family leading the way for change.OPAD, The Organization for Poverty Alleviation and Development is very proud to be partner with I Change Nations to establish a new culture of honor for those that are alleviating poverty around the world. The First Lady of Burundi truly is a role model in this work of helping humanity.The first award presented to the First Lady of Burundi, the I Change Nations Dr. Ruben West, Voice Of Change Award. This was given to her for her actions in building institutions and programs that are speaking loudly to the world at large today as the people in Burundi are being made better by her programs. The next award came from Canada. The Power of Collaboration Award present by Dr. Raymond Harlall , the founder of Local experts group from Canada. He expressed the collaborative work that the First Lady has done with all the major groups in Burundi and has created a Unity among all to develop the poor of her nation. This is why this award was presented on this day. Then the 2019 Global Woman of Greatness Award, Presented by the founder of the Purses, Pumps and Power Network. This is a elite network of women that are empowering the World Through business. The Woman Of Greatness Award is the top award given by the organization.This is the first Award Ceremony of it’s kind presented by I Change Nations. Three different organization unifying for the betterment of the World to present The First Lady of Burundi these elite awards. I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world. I Change Nations was founder by Dr. Clyde Rivers , Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 201 Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen AmericaOthers that have received awards from I Change Nations include such leaders but not limited to President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peopleVice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.



