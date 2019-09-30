NTT Communications Corporation Selects Wasabi to Deliver Hot Cloud Storage Globally

NTT Com Expands Wasabi’s Footprint into APAC Region and Beyond By Year End

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Sept. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, announces a collaboration with NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TYO:9432), to introduce Wasabi hot cloud storage to the Japanese market at a disruptive price/performance model that’s less expensive and faster than industry competitors like Amazon. Wasabi hot cloud storage will be available in Japan through NTT Com in December of 2019. Wasabi will be leveraging NTT Com’s award-winning Nexcenter Data Center, rated as the number one data center provider in Asia for service quality. NTT Com’s data center and network services combined with Wasabi hot cloud storage will provide a best-in-class solution to satisfy the hyper-growth storage needs of the Japanese market.

The growth of data storage has been fueled by an accelerated demand for storage services with large amounts of unstructured data such as video, images and audio and the increasing use of data analytics. To meet global demand, NTT Com announced that it will also begin offering its customers Wasabi hot cloud storage on its “Enterprise Cloud” menu starting in October of 2019. This will enable their Japanese customers access to store data on the US East or West coast, and in Amsterdam, NL for proximity to end users in each region.

By combining Wasabi hot cloud storage with "Enterprise Cloud" and other data utilization services, NTT Com offers an environment for customers to optimize data utilization globally. The service converts cold data into hot data and provides a foundation for enterprises to utilize data at a low cost, with high performance, and with network services provided by NTT Com.

“NTT Com is the ideal partner for Wasabi as they are the most trusted IT services provider for enterprise customers in the APAC region. We are a great fit for NTT Com’s solution because Wasabi is simple to use, provides cost predictability and is Amazon S3 compatible.” says David Friend, CEO of Wasabi. "With the NTT Com partnership, Wasabi plans to expand options for secure network connections and continuously strengthen our collaboration to help NTT Com customers get the most value out of their data. NTT Com is committed to growing their network globally and Wasabi will provide the foundation for data storage to bring a world class solution to the APAC region and beyond.”

“In order to further promote the utilization of data, leveraging object storage to store large amounts of data is essential,” states Mr. Sasakura, Head of Cloud Services and Board Member of NTT Com. “As data continues to grow every day, the need for low cost, high performance object storage services is growing, and Wasabi hot cloud storage meets these needs. We are very pleased to offer service in Japan though our partnership with Wasabi. With this partnership, we will continue to create new value and contribute to digital transformation.”

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price of Amazon, faster than the competition, and features no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi is solely focused on providing the world's best cloud object storage service. Created by Carbonite (Nasdaq: CARB) co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the cloud storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our blog.

About NTT Communications:

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 450,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities in technology world are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are NTT Group.

