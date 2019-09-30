New Documentary, BARNEY'S WALL: PORTRAIT OF A GAME CHANGER, to open the 2019 Prague Writers' Festival

Barney's Wall: Portrait of a Game Changer to screen on October 19, 2019 at 5pm, Tržiště 13, Praha 1, American Center "Without Barney Rosset, American culture as we now know it would not exist." - L.A. Times

Racism. War. Censorship. Rage. Rebellion. The Sixties are back. Rejoin the Underground.

Without Barney Rosset, American culture as we now know it would not exist.” — L.A. Times

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A timely new feature documentary, BARNEY'S WALL: Portrait of a Game Changer, will open the Prague Writers’ Festival on October 16, 2019 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Through vast archival footage and incisive commentary from major cultural figures, this 78 minute feature documentary traces a pivotal era in world literature.

The film probes the lasting and cultural impact of BARNEY ROSSET, radical Grove Press publisher, free-speech warrior and political activist, one of the most influential cultural impresarios of the last half of the 20th century. Rosset’s fierce mid-century battles against government censorship and surveillance, racial bigotry and the Vietnam war birthed the American 60s counter-culture rebellion, paving the way to today’s unfettered artistic expression.

In an era that is facing social and political upheavals similar to the 50s and 60s, the film is meant to underline the fragility of America's First Amendment rights and civil liberties.

Barney Rosset’s Grove Press/Evergreen Review brought to the reading public an extensive list of the European avant-garde of the 50s and 60s, including European Absurdist dramatists Samuel Beckett, Eugène Ionesco, Jean Genet, Arthur Adamov, and Václav Havel.

The Prague Writers' Festival (PWF) is an annual literary festival in Prague, Czech Republic, taking place every spring since 1991. International literary figures to have appeared at the festival include John Banville, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Salman Rushdie, Irvine Welsh, William Styron and Nadine Gordimer. This year’s writers include Patrizia Cavalli, Michael Cunningham, James Gabbe, Germaine Greer, Arnon Grunberg, Wendy Guerra, Alma Guillermoprieto, Nancy Huston, François Jullien, Sandy Gotham Meehan, and Astrid Myers Rosset.

At his death at 89, Rosset left behind a wall of his memories, encapsulated in intricate vignettes embedded into a 15’ x 22’ wall of his East Village loft. The film uses the vignettes as portals into the formative influences that drove a rebel, war photographer, filmmaker and publisher to an enduring defense of freedom of artistic expression. The loft and the wall have been destroyed by real estate developers undertaking the gentrification of the Lower East Side of NYC. The film is the only record of both.

The documentary has been privately screened at major cultural venues in New York City, San Francisco, Santa Fe, and Paris. Two successful Kickstarters helped fund production of the film.

Produced by FoxHog Productions, NYC, an independent media company that produces and invests in films and video about artists and thinkers whose provocative work alters the cultural and intellectual status quo.

Directed by Sandy Gotham Meehan and Williams Cole, cinematography by David Leitner, edited by Kasia Plazinska.

Contact:

Sandy Gotham Meehan

Producer

FoxHog Productions LLC

E. info@barneyswall.com

SCREEN MEDIA RESOURCES:

Website: www.barneyswall.com

Twitter: @barneyswall

Facebook: /barneyswall

Instagram: @barneyswall

WATCH THE TRAILER: https://barneyswallthefilm.com/home



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.