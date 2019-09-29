HealthSoul - New Review platform for Switzerland hospitals

Should you trust online reviews Patient experience awards

IL, USA, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Switzerland ranks 20th in world health ranking per WHO. There are 4.04 physicians per 1,000 people in Switzerland as compared with 2.56 physicians per 1,000 people in the United States. In 2013, Switzerland had 293 hospitals, 70% of which were public or publicly subsidized. The 26 Swiss cantons are individually responsible for planning and funding their own hospitals. Cantons are also required to coordinate with each other in order to allow patients to move freely among them. An agenda called Health 2020 is working to improve health care and lower costs, which are among the highest in the world.Whether you’re preparing to have surgery, hospital-based testing or treatments, or just want to plan ahead in case of an emergency, it’s a good idea to know which hospital near you is your best option. Looking online is the natural place to begin researching, and several sites rate and compare hospitals and doctors. However, before you put your health in the hands of an online ratings’ site, it’s important understand how they develop ratings and how those ratings may or may not reflect on your specific needs.When online rating sites compare hospitals, they are not always comparing apples to apples. Different sites may look at different types of data to make their conclusions. Here are a few measurements a site may or may not include:• Patient experiences: What do patients think about the care they receive?• Processes: How many patients received the correct care they needed for their specific situation?• Outcomes: How well did patients do after receiving treatment?• Cost: How much do specific services cost?• Safety: How many patients suffered from hospital-related injuries or infections, etc.?Review sites are making it easier than ever to learn about other people’s patient experiences with doctors. But are those reviews reliable? While online reviews can be a good place to start, they are not always a true reflection of average patient experiences or of how knowledgeable or skilled doctors are at their craft.One thing to keep in mind with review sites is that there typically is no vetting of comments, other than sometimes pulling off reviews that could be considered libelous. Because many reviewers can stay anonymous, they often feel safer when leaving negative reviews and are more vocal than they might be otherwise. However, there is no way to ensure that the negative or positive review was legitimate. And once a negative review is there, it’s very hard to get it removed. Another thing to keep in mind is that most online reviews have more to do with the doctor’s bedside manner than his or her medical skills.HealthSoul is an online portal that allows healthcare consumers to share opinions about their experiences with healthcare providers and hospitals. HealthSoul provides listing of all hospitals in Switzerland, whether academic or private or government run hospitals. At the end of 2018, Switzerland had 293 hospitals,70% of which were public or government subsidized. There are also some for-profit private clinics for diagnosis and surgical procedures. HealthSoul also provides the opportunity for consumer to share their reviews on health insurance and travel health insurance companies in Switzerland.HealthSoul users can review hospitals or clinics in Switzerland on following parameters• Overall Experience• Nursing and Doctor care• Food service and Cleanliness• Likelihood of recommendation• The reviews on different specialties for a particular hospital and ability to compare hospitals.Your Experience MattersAs with any type of online review site, there are going to be outliers – i.e., extremely good or extremely bad reviews. In some cases, there may even be fake reviews. You need to keep those things in mind when searching for a doctor or hospital. Look for common trends, not extreme responses.As a patient, your experience also matters. Just as you want to look to other people’s reviews online, other people want to look at yours as well. It’s human nature to let others know about negative experience, but be sure to include the positives as well. If you have a doctor or hospital that you like and trust, let others know. As a patient, you have power, use it wisely.Travelling to SwitzerlandSwiss visitors must pay for healthcare upfront and obtain reimbursement from insurance. Travel, or international, health insurance provides comprehensive medical coverage when traveling outside of one’s home country. Travel health insurance in Switzerland is different from travel insurance, as the latter may provide only emergency coverage but not full medical coverage. Travelers should check with their health insurance provider, as they may already have an option of international health coverage. If they do not, they can purchase travel health insurance from their home country or the destination country.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.