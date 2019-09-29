Prince Harry happy with new image of Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 29 - The ongoing changes in the country, especially in the political, economic and construction fields have pleased Prince Harry on his three-day visit to Angola.,

By assessing the visit of the British Royal House member to the country, the UK ambassador to Angola, Jessica Hand, considered it as positive.

"The prince liked what he saw because he noted that there is a great effort by the Angolan government to support the demining process in Angola," she said.

Jessica Hand underlined that the Prince was delighted with the current state of development of the country compared to 1997, when Princess Diana also visited , "in a time of war, in a destroyed Angola."

Before leaving Luanda, the Duke of Sussex analyzed with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the demining process in the country, as well as issues related to trade and tourism.

The diplomat said that the Duke of Sussex encouraged the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, to pursue with the project “Born Free to Shine”, which he proposed to support.

"This project represents an effort to fight HIV / AIDS and the United Kingdom will do its utmost to support to this humanitarian initiative," she said.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.