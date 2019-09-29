Wunbit’s Blockchain Gaming Platform running on provably Fair Algorithms will Change the Videogame and iGaming Industry

Wunbit - Crypto Gaming Arcade Wunbit will have many video games that run on smart contracts, thus making the platform safe and fair for players. Users can play games on Wunbit, earn WUN token rewards and exchange them for money or cryptocurrencies

Wunbit Arcade uses smart contracts that run on the Ethereum blockchain, players will truly own in-game items, spend and earn cryptocurrency by playing games.

TALLINN, HARJU, ESTONIA, September 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wunbit OÜ Estonia-based launched a blockchain-based gaming platform that rewards users and players with tokens which can be traded for fiat currencies. The platform operates on provably fair algorithms, to make gaming activities fair for users. Wunbit will make the gaming experience a safe one with transparency and security for players at its core.Carlos Oporto, Wunbit’s CEO opined:“The iGaming and video gaming industries are attracting a lot of attention lately. The global video gaming market reached $134 billion in 2018. Projections indicate that the iGaming industry will generate more than $74 billion in 2023. But, these two industries have inherent challenges that make the market favor a small group of people and making it unfair for others.”Most gamers are unable to earn from what they love to do. The market rewards huge game producers, eSports, and professionals. Most if not all casual players spend their time and money on games without producing returns. Online players are losing confidence in iGaming as many rogue platforms have made away with their funds. Many games are rigged as players cannot see the chances that they will win. And when they do, some platforms may even refuse to payout their rewards.Wunbit seeks to reward players and give adequate visibility to developers. Users can spend and earn WUN tokens by playing from a wide variety of game genres available on the platform, such as Action, Adventure, Roulette, Puzzle, RPG, Shooter, Sports, and Strategy, among others.The platform leverages secure APIs to connect games to the blockchain with smart contracts, allowing communication with the user’s wallet in a secure and transparent way. Through the games’ smart contracts, players can see the probability that they will win as it is available for everyone to see within the blockchain.Winnings and rewards are automatically withdrawn to players’ wallets via the games' smart-contracts. Players can trade in-game rewards in the marketplace, or exchange their tokens for fiat currencies. Achievements are also very important for players, that’s why some games will allow users to save game-states and high-scores on the blockchain.Game developers are welcome on Wunbit to make blockchain-based games with the tools available on the platform. Developers with the best games will be rewarded from time to time, this will encourage them to keep creating quality content while ensuring that their games gain proper visibility.Private Sale will start on November 1, 2019. To know more about this revolutionary gaming platform, go to https://wunbit.com/



