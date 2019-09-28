New Candidate for Texas 11th Court of Appeals, Eastland

Frank Hunold Campaign - Frank4Justice

Frank Hunold, experienced Texas attorney, announces his candidacy for Justice, Place 2, on the Eastland Court of Appeals.

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Hunold announces his candidacy for Justice, Place 2, 11th Court of Appeals (Eastland).

As an attorney for over 35 years, Hunold has handled numerous trials and appeals. Through his career as a civil litigator and corporate attorney, he handled a variety of matters, including: insurance defense; oil and gas; construction; manufacturing; technology; mergers and acquisitions; joint ventures; private equity and venture capital; antitrust; banking; and labor and employment. His experience includes serving as general counsel for three Texas companies, two in the oil & gas arena, which gives him additional insight to the challenges faced by Texas companies.

Speaking about his experience, Hunold said, “I bring a unique, real-world skill set and viewpoint to the race and appellate court. I really understand the challenges Texas businesses and Texans face, and how a single decision can have wider implications.”

He said he is looking forward to visiting all 28 counties covered by the Eastland Court of Appeals.

The Republican Primary will be March 3, 2020. The general election will be November 3, 2020.

To learn more about Frank Hunold, his campaign, upcoming events, and opportunities to help his campaign, please visit www.Frank4Justice.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.