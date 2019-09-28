Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against electroCore, Inc. (ECOR)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against electroCore, Inc. (“electroCore” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ECOR) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of electroCore between June 22, 2018 and September 25, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and/or pursuant or traceable the company’s June 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”). The claims are brought under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s lead product, gammaCore, did not enjoy any advantages over other acute treatments for migraines and episodic cluster headaches; (2) that, as a result, doctors and patients were unlikely to adopt gammaCore over existing treatments; (3) that the Company’s voucher program was not effective to increase adoption of gammaCore; (4) that the Company lacked sufficient resources to successfully commercialize gammaCore; (5) that the Company’s business plan and strategy was not sustainable because electroCore lacked sufficient revenue to be profitable; (6) that the Company’s product registry and efforts were ineffective to initiate reimbursement policies by commercial payors for gammaCore; (7) that the lack of reimbursement would materially impact adoption and sales of gammaCore; (8) that the Company lacked sufficient clinical data demonstrating that gammaCore was effective and safe for migraine prevention; (9) that, as a result, the Company’s 510(k) submission for the use of gammaCore for migraine prevention was unlikely to be approved by the FDA; and (10) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 14, 2019, the Company announced first quarter 2019 financial results that fell short of investors’ expectations, reporting $410,000 net sales and operating loss of $14.2 million. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.58, nearly 29%, to close at $3.75 per share on May 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 25, 2019, the Company revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested more information and analysis of clinical data for electroCore’s 510(k) submission, which seeks an expanded indication for the use of gammaCore, the Company’s treatment for pain associated with episodic cluster headache. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.79, over 23%, to close at $2.57 per share on September 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 25, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

