EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Xilinx, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Xilinx, Inc. (“Xilinx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XLNX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



Post-market on September 19, 2019, Xilinx announced that Lorenzo Flores, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, was "stepping down from his position to pursue another executive opportunity . . . following the company's second quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings on October 23." The next day, on September 20, 2019, Bank of America downgraded Xilinx to Neutral, citing uncertainties that could limit share upside, increasing competitive pressure in 5G base station silicon, and slower data center ramp.

On this news, Xilinx's stock price fell sharply. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xilinx-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



