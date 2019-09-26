Economy Weekly: Week of September 23, 2019

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “‘Given the uncertainty in the economy, businesses are very cautious about spending in construction as well as equipment, and this is not a very good sign,’ said Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. ‘After all, businesses are the ones hiring people, providing income and the buying power for consumers.’” [Reuters, 09/26/19]

STAT OF THE WEEK: According to a study released by the Joint Economic Committee, the gun violence epidemic costs the United States economy over $200 billion, “Rural states also suffer the most economically from the gun violence epidemic. … In total, gun violence costs the United States $229 billion annually, or 1.4 percent of the GDP.” [Rolling Stone, 09/18/19]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: