Shineco, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: TYHT), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, specialized textiles, and other health and well-being focused plant-based products in China, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.



Mr. Yuying Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shineco, commented, “I am clearly disappointed with our 2019 fiscal year financial results but remain confident in our strategy and the fundamentals of our business model. We plan to develop new products and expand our distribution network as well as to grow our business through possible mergers and acquisitions of similar or synergetic businesses, all aimed at increasing awareness of our brand, developing customer loyalty, meeting customer demands in various markets and providing solid foundations for our continuous growth. To meet the increasing demand for our products, we plan to make capital improvements in our existing production facilities which would improve both their efficiency and capacity. In the short-run, we intend to increase our investment in our reliable supply network, personnel training, information technology applications and logistic system upgrades. As 2020 unfolds, we expect to continue to strengthen our competitive positions in industrial hemp industry to lay a firm foundation for long-term sustainable growth.”

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $31.22 million (at 28.7% gross margin), down 28.9% from $43.90 million (at 33.7% gross margin) in fiscal year 2018, reflecting the decrease in sales across all products.

Gross Profit: $8.97 million, down 39.3% from $14.79 million in fiscal year 2018.

Operating Income: $0.12 million, down 98.8% from $9.27 million in fiscal year 2018.

Net income attributable to Shineco: $0.80 million, compared to $7.59 million in fiscal year 2018.

EPS: Net income per share of 0.04, compared to a net income per share of $0.36 in fiscal year 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the year ended June 30, 2019 decreased by $12.68 million, or 28.9%, to $31.22 million from $43.90 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in sales across all products.

For the Fiscal Years Ended June 30 2019 2018 ($ millions) Revenue COGS Gross Margin Revenue COGS Gross Margin Luobuma products 0.66 0.30 54.6 % 10.88 4.87 55.2 % Chinese medicinal herbal products 13.71 10.28 25.0 % 14.18 10.70 24.5 % Other agricultural products 16.85 11.59 31.2 % 18.83 13.43 28.7 % Total 31.22 22.25 28.7 % 43.90 29.11 33.7 %

Revenue from Luobuma products decreased by $10.22 million, or 93.9%, to $0.66 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 from $10.88 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in revenue from Xinjiang Taihe of $8.21 million. As the nature environment in Xinjiang province is very vulnerable, the harvesting of wild Apocynum Venetum is strictly controlled by the local government, and the Company is required to obtain a permit from local authority before harvesting. In fiscal year 2019, the Company only managed to obtain the permit in the end of December 2018. The management estimated that it is unlikely to obtain new permit in the future, hence, the management decided to cease the wild Apocynum Venetum in Xinjiang province, and changed the Company’s strategy to develop industrial Apocynum Venetum business in Shanxi province instead. As a result, no revenue was generated by Xinjiang Taihe during the year ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was also due to the decrease in revenue from Tenet-Jove Xuzhou branch of $1.34 million as the business operation of this branch ceased in November 2017.

Revenue from Chinese medicinal herbal products decreased by $0.47 million, or 3.3%, to $13.71 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 from $14.18 million for the same period of last year. The sales of Chinese medicinal herbal products were comparatively stable during the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease was due to the depreciation of RMB against US$. The average translation rate for the year ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were at 1 RMB to 0.1466 USD and at 1 RMB to 0.1537 USD, respectively, which represented a decrease of 4.65%.

Revenue from other agricultural products decreased by $1.98 million, or 10.5%, to $16.85 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 from $18.83 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of yew trees for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The main reason of the decrease was that the Company sold $2.24 million in November 2017 to fulfill a one-time large order from one of the Company’s customers, Qingdao Ship Owners Association.

Gross profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of revenue decreased by $6.86 million, or 23.6%, to $22.25 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 from $29.11 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit decreased by $5.82 million, or 39.3%, to $8.97 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 from $14.79 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 5.0 percentage points to 28.7% for the year ended June 30, 2019, compared to 33.7% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for Luobuma products, Chinese medicinal herbal products, and other agricultural products were 54.6%, 25.0%, and 31.2%, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2019. This compared to gross margins for Luobuma products, Chinese medicinal herbal products, and other agricultural products of 55.2%, 24.5%, and 28.7%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Operating income

General and administrative expenses increased by $4.17 million, or 104.6%, to $8.15 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 from $3.99 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase in bad debt expense of $4.12 million as well as an offering cost write-off of $0.43 million. The $0.43 million was the valuation of the Commitment Shares retained by IFG Fund upon termination of the Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement. The increase was partially offset by the decreased general and administrative expenses of $0.34 million for Tajite and Tiankunrunze as a result of reduced business activities during the year ended June 30, 2019.

Selling expenses decreased by $0.83 million, or 54.1%, to $0.70 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 from $1.53 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in selling expenses from Tenet-Jove Xuzhou branch of $0.26 million as the business operation of this branch ceased in November 2017. The decrease was also due to the decrease in advertising expenses, salary expenses and commissions from Tenet-Jove of $0.28 million, $0.14 million and $0.05 million for year ended June 30, 2019.

Operating income decreased by $9.16 million, or 98.8%, to $0.12 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 from $9.27 million for the same period of last year.

Net income

Net income decreased by $6.65 million, or 88.3%, to $0.88 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 from $7.53 million for the same period of last year. After the deduction of non-controlling interests, net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended June 30, 2019 was $0.80 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share. This compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $7.59 million, $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $35.33 million, compared to $31.49 million as of June 30, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.50 million for the year ended June 30, 2019, compared to $9.85 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.25 million for the year ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.75 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $1.81 million for the year ended June 30, 2019, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.49 million for the same period of last year.

About Shineco, Inc.

Incorporated in Delaware in August 1997 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Shineco is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries and variable interest entities, Shineco undertakes vertically- and horizontally-integrated production, distribution, and sales channels to provide health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. Utilizing modern engineering technologies and biotechnologies, Shineco produces, among other products, Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, and specialized textiles. For more information about Shineco, please visit http://tianyiluobuma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Shineco's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Shineco's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SHINECO, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 35,330,676 $ 31,487,053 Accounts receivable, net 9,683,074 15,478,336 Due from related parties 188,453 388,261 Inventories 2,215,559 2,364,558 Advances to suppliers, net 11,833,994 4,977,407 Deferred issuance cost - 434,000 Other current assets 1,710,619 1,034,780 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 60,962,375 56,164,395 Property and equipment, net 10,667,730 11,697,304 Land use right, net of accumulated amortization 1,264,309 1,345,088 Investments 6,650,944 6,567,090 Distribution rights 1,074,736 1,114,837 Long-term deposit and other noncurrent assets 103,864 113,764 Long-term accounts receivable, net - 2,700,367 Prepaid leases 2,857,344 3,397,572 Deferred tax assets 158,171 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 83,739,473 $ 83,100,417 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term loans $ 2,410,147 $ 2,316,283 Accounts payable 220,119 2,270,140 Advances from customers 382,091 17,500 Due to related parties 234,500 197,617 Other payables and accrued expenses 3,893,027 1,736,735 Taxes payable 3,341,872 2,991,624 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 10,481,756 9,529,899 Income tax payable - noncurrent portion 625,603 685,185 Deferred tax liability - 11,652 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,107,359 10,226,736 Commitments and contingencies - - EQUITY: Common stock; par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,871,772 and 21,234,072 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 22,872 21,234 Additional paid-in capital 24,759,356 23,171,102 Statutory reserve 4,198,107 4,085,819 Retained earnings 46,735,190 46,051,289 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,184,024 ) (1,509,212 ) Total Stockholders' equity of Shineco, Inc. 71,531,501 71,820,232 Non-controlling interest 1,100,613 1,053,449 TOTAL EQUITY 72,632,114 72,873,681 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 83,739,473 $ 83,100,417





SHINECO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 REVENUE $ 31,220,040 $ 43,897,618 COST OF REVENUE Cost of product and services 22,175,906 29,005,659 Business and sales related tax 72,538 104,667 Total cost of revenue 22,248,444 29,110,326 GROSS PROFIT 8,971,596 14,787,292 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses 8,153,496 3,985,604 Selling expenses 702,685 1,530,005 Total operating expenses 8,856,181 5,515,609 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 115,415 9,271,683 OTHER INCOME Impairment loss on goodwill - (2,153,298 ) Impairment loss on an unconsolidated entity (200,000 ) - Income from equity method investments 516,144 907,794 Purchase rebate income 1,038,931 1,377,108 Other income 210,895 307,637 Interest expense, net (11,998 ) (58,775 ) Total other income 1,553,972 380,466 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,669,387 9,652,149 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 787,600 2,123,587 NET INCOME 881,787 7,528,562 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest 85,598 (59,354 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHINECO, INC. $ 796,189 $ 7,587,916 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income $ 881,787 $ 7,528,562 Other comprehensive income (loss): foreign currency translation gain (loss) (2,713,246 ) 1,658,658 Total comprehensive income (loss) (1,831,459 ) 9,187,220 Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest 47,164 (32,466 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHINECO, INC. $ (1,878,623 ) $ 9,219,686 Weighted average number of shares basic and diluted 22,472,442 21,119,004 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.36





SHINECO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 881,787 $ 7,528,562 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 791,534 698,232 Loss from disposal of property and equipment - 5,557 Provision for doubtful accounts 4,379,780 262,013 (Decrease) increase in inventory reserve (3,657 ) 124,601 Deferred benefit provision (170,483 ) (28,138 ) Income from equity method investments (516,145 ) (907,794 ) Impairment loss on goodwill - 2,153,298 Impairment loss on an unconsolidated entity 200,000 - Value of shares issued to IFG Fund for equity, we subsequently cancelled 434,000 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,766,419 (3,569,821 ) Advances to suppliers (7,501,401 ) (2,563,943 ) Inventories 68,009 (25,031 ) Other receivables (179,366 ) 170,125 Prepaid expense and other assets (10,875 ) 4,442 Due from related parties (64,317 ) 126,293 Prepaid leases 420,677 485,382 Accounts payable (1,985,657 ) 2,145,058 Advances from customers 367,545 (70,459 ) Other payables 2,220,059 1,272,263 Taxes payable 400,462 2,036,079 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,498,371 9,846,719 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions of property and equipment (96,038 ) (1,763,160 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment - 607 Payment for (refund of) construction in progress (41,768 ) 58,671 Repayments (advances) of loans from third parties (359,927 ) 831,716 Repayments from (advances to) related party 251,342 (53,793 ) Income received from investments in unconsolidated entities - 153,695 Cash of subsidiary acquired - 23,304 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (246,391 ) (748,960 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term loans 2,418,162 2,459,122 Proceeds from other short-term loans 43,967 - Repayment of short-term loans (2,198,330 ) (2,877,044 ) Repayment of other short-term loans (85,491 ) - Proceeds from issuance of 1,637,700 of common stock 1,589,892 - Proceeds from (repayments to) related parties 44,271 (67,561 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,812,471 (485,483 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH (1,220,828 ) (279,774 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 3,843,623 8,332,502 CASH - Beginning of the Year 31,487,053 23,154,551 CASH - End of the Year $ 35,330,676 $ 31,487,053 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES: Cash paid for income taxes $ 694,084 $ 857,201 Cash paid for interest $ 115,384 $ 133,930 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING ACTIVITY: Issued 200,000 shares of deferred issuance cost $ - $ 434,000

For more information, please contact:

Tina Xiao

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1-917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com



