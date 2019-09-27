Adamas to Present at Upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company pioneering time-dependent medicines for central nervous system disorders, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:



2019 Cantor Global Healthare Conference on Friday, October 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT)

The presentation will be webcast live from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations . An archived version of the webcast will be available via replay for 30 days following the presentations.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adamas’ goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The Company is focused on the commercialization of GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. The Company also continues to deliver differentiated investigational programs, including ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Peter Vozzo

Managing Director, Westwicke

443-213-0505

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

Vice President of Corporate Communications

510-450-3528

smathieson@adamaspharma.com



