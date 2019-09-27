Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) & Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) - Class Action Update - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Class Period: September 6, 2017 - August 19, 2019

Deadline: October 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) golodirsen posed significant safety risks to patients; (2) consequently, the NDA package for golodirsen’s accelerated approval was unlikely to receive FDA approval; and (3) as a result, Sarepta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)

Class Period: May 8, 2018 - June 20, 2019

Deadline: October 30, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s advertising materials minimized the risks and overstated the efficacy of ESKATA to generate sales; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS)

Class Period: March 16, 2017 - August 1, 2019

Deadline: November 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Canada Goose sourced the down and fur used in its clothing products in a way that treated animals in an unethical and inhumane manner; (2) Canada Goose was thus non-compliant with relevant FTC regulations pertaining to false advertising with respect to its sourcing practices; (3) accordingly, Canada Goose was the subject of an ongoing FTC investigation regarding false advertising; and (4) consequently, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

