First 18 Families to Join The Mitzvah Club Earn $5,000 Summer Camp Reward

We're Rewarding Just the 1st 18 Families that Join The Club...$5,000 for Camp We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com We Serve Like-Minded Families in LA and The Bay that Love to Have Fun for Good

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Join the Mitzvah Club by rewarding referrals with $5,000 summer camp savings to help families save money for college.

1st 18 Families to Join the Mitzvah Club...Earn $5,000 Summer Camp Saving Reward” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kids causes and rewarding referrals with fun all year long; is sponsoring 'Join The Mitzvah Club' a high purpose service helping families save money for college. The first 18 families to successfully join the club before October 31, 2019; earn $5,000 reward for summer camp.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "To celebrate the launch of our purposeful club, we're rewarding awesome savings for summer camp. Because kids' fun shouldn't cost an arm and a leg."How to Join the Mitzvah Club1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see if you qualify.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns the family a fun reward.2. The first 18 families to successfully participate before October 31st, earn $5,000 summer camp saving reward.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are on a purposeful mission to help reward fun for good ; so families can save for college."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA and Rewarding The Bay to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com...to enjoy The Bay (SF) visit www.RewardingTheBay.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.