Sunwing supports NBA players Jamal Murray and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to host youth basketball camps in Jamaica

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, the Sunwing Foundation and Royalton Luxury Resorts assisted NBA players Jamal Murray and Rondae-Hollis Jefferson, in hosting basketball camps for local youth in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The three basketball camps took place at Montego Bay Community College over September 20 and September 21 in collaboration with the Jamaica National Basketball Association and had hundreds of children in attendance.



Canadian player for the Denver Nuggets and seventh overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, Jamal Murray, frequently hosts basketball camps in his hometown of Kitchener, Ontario together with his father, Roger Murray who was born in Jamaica. However, this was the first time that the pair had organized a camp on the island. They were joined by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who recently signed with 2019 NBA Champions the Toronto Raptors.

The three basketball camp sessions were organized with the goal of empowering local youth between the ages of eight and 16 to become leaders in their community. In addition to hosting the camps, Jamal Murray and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson also hand-delivered over 400 Sunwing Foundation school backpacks and provided giveaways by adidas and the Denver Nuggets.

This donation is the latest in the Sunwing Foundation's Flying Start initiative, which encourages youth education and development. The hosts of the training camp flew to Jamaica on Sunwing Airlines, the Sunwing Experiences team in destination provided transportation to and from the camp and the team at Royalton White Sands provided accommodations for the group during their time in Jamaica together with snacks and refreshments for the youth in attendance at the camp.

“It was such an amazing experience to be able to meet so many young players in Jamaica,” said Jamal Murray. “Their enthusiasm was incredible. We’re delighted with how well this first camp went and are already thinking about the next one.”

“The Sunwing Foundation is committed to supporting youth in the destinations we serve and we are honoured to have been able to offer Jamal and Roger Murray support for the basketball camp during their realization of this worthwhile project to help young people succeed in their community,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing Travel Group.

For more information on the Sunwing Foundation please visit www.sunwingfoundation.com

About the Sunwing Foundation

A charitable initiative established by the Hunter family, the Sunwing Foundation reflects the Sunwing Travel Group’s enduring commitment to the support and development of youth in the communities where it operates in the form of project funding or the transport of humanitarian aid. The Sunwing Foundation passes on 100% of the charitable donations it raises to the communities that need it the most, funding educational and skills development projects to provide a direct, impactful, and sustainable improvement to quality of life for years to come.

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47752b6b-2373-4065-b478-9e88aa98a2b7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f63f2aa8-c8d6-445d-b6ab-c2f6e790fd44

Sunwing Foundation Jamal Murray in Jamaica Sunwing Foundation Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in Jamaica



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.