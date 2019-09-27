New Federal Contracting Podcast Launched by USFCR

"The Government Buys...a Podcast" will provide exclusive tips, insights and news in regard to government contracting.

/EIN News/ -- St. Petersburg, Fla. , Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) launches its first podcast. Titled, “The Government Buys…a Podcast,” it will focus on various topics and current events pertaining to government contracting. The podcast is hosted by USFCR Multimedia Supervisor David Rockwell and Multimedia Specialist Alex Siniari .

New episodes will be released every Tuesday on:

As of the launch, there are currently seven episodes available for listening. The average episode is about 14 minutes long. Available episodes include:

“NAICS Codes, The First Key to Government Contracting” “The System to Conquer All Systems, SAM” “Building Relationships with Contracting Officers” “Accumulating and Presenting Past Performance” “Key Personnel, Your Team’s Experts” “Spending Spree” “The Government Buys a…Cloud – The Jedi and DEOS Contracts”

Upcoming topics on the podcast will include the MSPV program, simplified acquisition procedures, DSBS, and the merger between FBO and beta.SAM. The podcast will also feature various guests including federal contracting experts who will provide their insights as well as various business owners.

USFCR is the world’s largest third-party government contractor registration firm. Since 2010, we have been providing the people, processes, and technology that help businesses of all sizes sell to government agencies. From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, thousands have trusted us to get their SAM registration completed and compliant. No matter your industry or size, we offer a variety of services to help you reach and exceed your government contracting goals.

For more information about “The Government Buys…a Podcast” contact David Rockwell at drockwell@usfcrgov.com or (877) 252-2700 ext.750.



