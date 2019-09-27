Jitterbit Shares Insights and Demonstrates Integration and API Advancements at Multiple Industry and Partner Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced that Jitterbit will participate in multiple industry events over the next several weeks. The events are venues for innovators to share ideas and discuss the future of computing. Jitterbit experts will share their perspectives on the latest integration and API best practices that empower businesses to drive innovation through connectivity.



“The only way to ignite digital transformation is by delivering seamless customer, partner, and employee experiences. Integration and APIs have emerged as the crucial technologies to make that seamless connectivity possible,” said Ron Wastal, Jitterbit’s senior vice president of business development and alliances. “We’re thrilled to attend these upcoming conferences and share the perspectives and best practices our team has amassed over Jitterbit’s 16-year history as one of the top iPaaS providers, and look forward to helping companies of all sizes quickly and efficiently connect the data, APIs, and microservices they need to ignite business growth.”

Meet Jitterbit executives at these partner and industry events to learn how to better connect your business and drive innovation:

Cherwell CLEAR 2019, Nashville, September 30-October 3: CLEAR 2019 is the annual go-to technology conference that brings together ITSM professionals to exchange best practices with like-minded peers, trading partners, and industry experts. The event provides opportunities to discuss solutions and how to put cutting-edge strategies into practice.

DOT org 2019, London, October 2: DOT org conference, put on by Salesforce, is developed for one reason: to bring together changemakers from the nonprofit sector – nonprofits, charities, social enterprises, and membership associations – to accelerate their missions and drive impact.

NetSuite SDN Partner Roadshow, Austin, October 7, Denver, October 8, and Toronto, October 10: SDN Partners and Oracle NetSuite teams meet to discuss SDN solutions and meet the people who make them.

Horizons Higher Ed Summit, Paris, October 10: Horizons, hosted by Salesforce.org and co-host, ESSEC Business School, is an exciting day of learning, sharing best practices, connecting, and collaborating. It’s where education, innovation, and community come together.

Workday Rising, Orlando, October 14-17: Workday customers, prospective customers, partners, press, analysts, and Workday leaders gather at this annual event to share solutions to complex challenges, explore what’s possible with technology, and shape the future of business.

ServiceMax Maximize, Chicago, October 21-23: Maximize attendees learn how to accelerate their service transformation journey, learning firsthand how enterprise companies across the globe have turned to ServiceMax to help them keep the world running while reaping the benefits of increased revenue, higher productivity, improved customer experience, secure enterprise communication, greater safety, and better compliance.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, Gold Coast, Australia, October 28-31: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo key initiatives include transforming organizational culture, improving productivity and efficiency, enhancing customer experience, growing revenue and powering digital transformation.

Logistics CIO Forum, Austin, November 7-8: Join CIOs and senior IT executives from the leading logistics service providers across North America to discuss data strategies that bring efficiencies and merchandise visibility to supply chains.

To learn more, or to schedule a time to meet with Jitterbit during these events and others, contact info@jitterbit.com .

